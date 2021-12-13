Nigerian national team fans have had mixed reactions following the sacking of Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 68-year-old German tactician was shown the exit door on Sunday and Augustine Eguavoen was drafted in as an interim replacement.

The sacking of Rohr comes just a few weeks before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon where Nigeria are drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

Rohr, who was named as a permanent manager for the three-time African champions in August 2016, following the exit of the Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh, handled his last match in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde in a 1-1 draw on November 16.

He won his first game in charge of the Super Eagles – defeating Tanzania 1-0 at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Rohr also led the West African nation to the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – where Nigeria finished third after defeating Tunisia in the third-place match.

The decision by the Nigeria Football Federation to relieve him of his duties has elicited mixed reactions amongst the fans and below is how they reacted on Twitter.

So Long, Mr Rohr. You were such a gentleman while you handled Nigeria for almost 6 years. You didn’t rock the boat, you were not controversial even in the toughest of challenges. You did your best. pic.twitter.com/JQdKlp6Na3 — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) December 12, 2021

Nigeria will go to the Africa Cup of Nations with former captain Austin Eguavoen as caretaker coach, as the NFF announced that its relationship with German Gernot Rohr is has ended.



Eguavoen led the team to a 3rd place finish at the 2006 AFCON & was co-captain for its 1994 win. pic.twitter.com/KDK2KNJh3t — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) December 12, 2021

Appointed August 5, 2016

Sacked: December 12, 2021.



Gernot Rohr departs as the coach with the most games {54} for the Super Eagles.



📷: London 2018 {🇳🇬 vs 🇷🇸} pic.twitter.com/KLiJGqil9w — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) December 12, 2021

Gernot Rohr was in charge of Nigeria for 5 years. Prolonged plumbing of the highest order. — Salim Masoud Said (@salimosaid) December 12, 2021

The @thenff parts ways with coach Gernot Rohr.



Eguaveon appointed as interim coach.



What do you make of this guys? Mostly with the last minute politicking. pic.twitter.com/vUmhDmowcI — Modo Victor (@modovictorekene) December 12, 2021

Gernot Rohr bows out as Nigeria's longest serving coach - five years and four months. pic.twitter.com/q6khYtCukq — Yeribaba's Page ✍️🇳🇬 (@Yeribabaa) December 13, 2021

Gernot Rohr's Record as Super Eagles Boss is just a bit above average.

58 matches played under him, we won 31

Had 13 draws and lost 14.

Scored 84 goals and conceded 54 Goals. — Alabo Roland (@Roland_speaks) December 13, 2021

Told you people long ago that Gernot Rohr had been sacked but most of you chose to believe his people. pic.twitter.com/P5PbOsWvin — Calvin 'Emeka Onwuka (@CalvinEmeka) December 12, 2021

Gernot Rohr's stats as the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria



53 games

28 wins

13 draws

13 Losses



2x Afcon (qualified)

1 FIFA World Cup ( qualified)

1. Afcon Bronze.



Nigeria's longest serving coach - five years and four months. Thank you Rohr. pic.twitter.com/SloRWyud2X — Naija Football Talk ⚽️ (@NaijaFT_tweet) December 13, 2021

Next month is AFCON and NFF decided to sack Gernot Rohr and replaced him with Austin Eguavoen.



This government never stops to amuse us. Super Eagles will be in deep sh!! — Abule (@Danobo83) December 12, 2021

Nigerians have been freed from the shackles of Gernot Rohr. Next is Muhammadu Buhari. — Baka Omubo (@BakaOmubo) December 13, 2021

Thank you Gernot Rohr. Glad to see you go. May the glory days of @NGSuperEagles be restored as we with hope look forward to the days ahead. — Dr kelvin Amata (@KelvinAmata) December 12, 2021

Congratulations Austin Eguavoen, Interim boss of the super Eagles of Nigeria, good bye Gernot Rohr — Alabo Roland (@Roland_speaks) December 12, 2021

Some of you Nigeria fans are happy about Gernot Rohr (who should’ve gone) but don’t remember what the past was before 😂😂😂 — . (@Nigerianscamsss) December 12, 2021

NFF parting ways with the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr reminds me of our encounter after the team's return from AFCON in 2019. I wish him best of luck in his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/YANMV6hteb — Baba Shege (@babashege01) December 12, 2021