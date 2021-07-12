Fan View: 'Rashford gets the feeling' - Asamoah Gyan trending after England's big penalty heartbreak

The Ghana forward has become a topic of discussion after the turnout of events at Sunday's Euro 2020 final

It has become a regular phenomenon that after every major penalty miss in football, legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is the topic of discussion on social media.



The latest such incident followed after England's shoot-out defeat to Italy at the 2020 European Championship on Sunday.

On home soil at Wembley, London, England suffered a big heartbreak in the final as they lost 3-2 on penalties, the match having ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The Manchester United duo of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, as well as Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka missed their kicks for the Three Lions, after Harry Kane and Harry Maguire had put England on the front foot.

For thousands of Ghanaians, England's penalty agony reminded them of the 2010 World Cup when lead striker Gyan spurned a last-minute penalty in extra-time against Uruguay, which would have sent the Black Stars to the semi-final of the global showpiece.

Article continues below

Indeed, a lot of similarities have been drawn between the two situations for banter.

Below are the best reaction:

Man U players 🤦🏾= Asamoah gyan — Aziz⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@S___Captain) July 12, 2021

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty that broke the heart of a continent. But we kept the respect (even for Suarez).

Sancho & Rashford should have been brought on earlier to get a feel of the game, Saka doesn't even take penalties for Arsenal (worst EPL team last season)#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/gzNJxDVSMf — Jumba (@JumbaWa) July 11, 2021

This is all Asamoah Gyan fault — Bizmark Darko🇬🇭 (@Bizzytrill) July 11, 2021

After watching England miss three penalties in a row, I can tell it’s not easy. Asamoah Gyan we are very sorry for bashing you. They had the chance to win a trophy, yours was only taking us to the semis. Rashford, Sancho and Saka better luck next time❤️ — Ghana Football Association (@gfa_official_) July 11, 2021

Rashford will understand what it feels like to be Asamoah Gyan , wey the England people them mad pass Ghanaians x1000 😂😂😂😂 — Jaabs 💧 (@mo_jaabs) July 11, 2021

Media asks Rashford and Sancho: how come both of you came from the bench and missed your penalties



They answer ; we watch a lot of Asamoah Gyan videos — Prof. Kojo Kommɛnt  💉🇬🇭 (@benbenaqua) July 11, 2021

It feels like 2010 again when Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty for Ghana. The pain is real — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎 (@Dtetteh1) July 11, 2021

If Asamoah gyan had score that penalty England would have won the Euros!😪💔 — Anero beezy✰ (@AneroBeezy) July 11, 2021

Fam think this was more painful than Asamoah Gyan 💔 — Jollof Papi 🇬🇭 (@OfficialEnam) July 11, 2021

Asamoah Gyan dey catch stray bullets for one side😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QX3QEs4zFh — Afransi Sub Zero 🔝🇬🇭 (@clementarthur21) July 11, 2021