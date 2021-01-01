Fan View: 'Please do something' - Orlando Pirates followers want Zinnbauer fired

The South Africans fell away to the Moroccan club in the continental assignment and the supporters have expressed their feelings

Some Orlando Pirates fans believe it is high time for head coach Josef Zinnbauer to be replaced after a poor show in the last eight of the continental competition.

The South African outfit was eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Raja Casablanca in the two-legged quarter-final.

In the first leg staged at Orlando Stadium, South Africa, the two sides had settled for a 1-1 draw. Vincent Pule had opened the scoring to put the Buccaneers in the lead in the first half, but the Green Devils fought back and managed to level matters through Ben Malango.

Article continues below

On Sunday, the South Africans were hopeful of getting a favourable result away at the Mohamed V Stadium to make it to the next stage of the competition, but it was not the case. Goals from Malango - who scored a brace, Zacaria Wardi, and Soufiane Rahimi ensured that the Moroccans advanced.

The fans took to their respective social media platforms to express their feelings.

I almost wore my @orlandopirates jacket for my jog and I remembered yesterday’s tragedy😤😭 — Nomfundo Fakudze🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@NomfundoFakudz1) May 24, 2021

Big news 4 today could be Orlando pirates head coach resigned with emmidiate effect — Pamboo Lawrence (@pamboo_lawrence) May 24, 2021

When Orlando Pirates Football Club won the CAF Champions league referees were using Fleits to whistle(pucker whistling) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qoLlUxQFW0 — Don Pablo (@Tau_oddyseus) May 24, 2021

@orlandopirates the pain you are inflicting in my life is uncalled for 💔💔😭😭😭 — Chapter | #24 💫 (@teboho_offical) May 24, 2021

@orlandopirates Please do something Dr Khoza because you have bought all the quality players at Pirates but the Coaches just can't make the win games. I'm not sure if it's Screamer and Floyd I really don't understand anymore. — Philani Mbooi (@MphilexSA) May 24, 2021

ORLANDO PIRATES MUST CONTINUE TO SUFFER pic.twitter.com/AGMYOYyHfD — Lefa Max (@lefa_Max) May 24, 2021

@orlandopirates You have embarrassed us this season, the least you can do is announce that those two has resigned... #OnceAlways #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/1QauYCbcAx — Mjere (@Mjereza231) May 24, 2021

@orlandopirates coaches Zinnbauer and Fadlu must be shown the door. They’ve embarrassed the Pirates brand and it’s enough now. The management has destroyed the team, the philosophy that was instilled by Rudi Kroll. They have tempered with the style of play. Here we are…. — El Chapo Guzman #Inkabi Ayizondi (@Nkinga_) May 24, 2021

Morning Guys, let us be realistic about Orlando Pirates.

Is the team still relevant?

Is the team still being regarded as a big team?

When will South African teams wake up? — Abbey Matlhapa (@matlhapa_abbey) May 24, 2021

Who didn't know that Orlando Pirates is such a useless club ? Utterly so. — Mpangazitha | Ntombela | Malandela (@MathewsNtanzi) May 24, 2021

As a SAcan it hurts to learn Orlando Pirates has been knocked out of CAF, but the loud silence from its fans following the brutal exit, lives me amused & silently giggling for my safety😁😁😁😁 — Freeman (@Freeman95965404) May 24, 2021

Our biggest problem is the chairman, weve never had sustained success cos the guy runs the team like a sideshow... — Pina (@Pina59950824) May 24, 2021

🤣🤣🤣how did they qualify to play in PSL 🤣🤣🤣this is disturbing......... — Phila (@PhungasheP) May 24, 2021

There are people who still watch this useless and pathetic club @orlandopirates ? Love yourselves — Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) May 24, 2021

We never been so embarrassed like this season yoh Joseph must go! — A King at Daveyton (@walker_tshepo) May 24, 2021