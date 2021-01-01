CAF Confederation Cup

Fan View: 'Please do something' - Orlando Pirates followers want Zinnbauer fired

Seth Willis
Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates challenged by Abdeljalil Jbira of Raja Casablanca, May 2021
Backpagepix
The South Africans fell away to the Moroccan club in the continental assignment and the supporters have expressed their feelings

Some Orlando Pirates fans believe it is high time for head coach Josef Zinnbauer to be replaced after a poor show in the last eight of the continental competition.

The South African outfit was eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Raja Casablanca in the two-legged quarter-final.

In the first leg staged at Orlando Stadium, South Africa, the two sides had settled for a 1-1 draw. Vincent Pule had opened the scoring to put the Buccaneers in the lead in the first half, but the Green Devils fought back and managed to level matters through Ben Malango.

On Sunday, the South Africans were hopeful of getting a favourable result away at the Mohamed V Stadium to make it to the next stage of the competition, but it was not the case. Goals from Malango - who scored a brace, Zacaria Wardi, and Soufiane Rahimi ensured that the Moroccans advanced.

The fans took to their respective social media platforms to express their feelings.

