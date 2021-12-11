South African Twitter has been raging since Thursday with fans taking on each other about former midfielders Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise.

The retired footballers had totally different club careers but were always reunited during Bafana Bafana camps.

After arriving at Ajax Amsterdam as an 18-year-old, Pienaar went on to spend 16 years in Europe and played Uefa Champions League football.

Former Bafana captain Pienaar spent five seasons at Ajax, had a stint at Borussia Dortmund before playing in the Premier League where he turned out for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

He returned to the Premier Soccer League to wrap up his playing career with Bidvest Wits in what was his second spell in the domestic league where he had started at Cape Town Spurs in 1999.

Modise, on the other hand, spent his entire career in the PSL with his time at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns marking the peak of his career, having previously played for SuperSport United and Ria Stars.

He was crowned the 2008/09 and 2009/10 PSL Player of the Season while at Pirates and after his spell at Sundowns, he then ended up at Cape Town City.

Modise is regarded as one of the best players ever to grace local pitches.

Like really... This is an insult to Steven Pienaar — HLANGU-LAM (@LanguReiza) December 10, 2021

Teko Modise was a bigger than Schillo who was playing week in week out in the EPL. The Teko Modise brand was massive still is — Msuthu-Mswati (@Sbu__Nkambule) December 9, 2021

Greatest PSL player of all time. Had every sponsor you could think off before the World Cup in 2010. — Tumii. 🚀🚀 (@lonersblvd_) December 9, 2021

If that’s the case then Scara Ngobese played golf and Gift Leremi was a DJ — Don Vito Corleone 🇮🇹 (@SkrrrShakaZulu) December 10, 2021

Don’t disrespect Teko like that. — Bur🇿🇦 (@wexa11) December 10, 2021

Prime Schillo for me, he once silenced Emirates stadium with a finesse like Messi 🙌🏽what a baller — Sphamandla (@SphaOfficial) December 10, 2021

Ama 2000 will say Teko😅😂🤣 — Mphathi Motha (@MphathiMotha) December 10, 2021

We can't compare anyone to Steven Pienaar nix — Tebogo ❤👆 (@tebogo_sgudla_R) December 10, 2021

I feel Steven Pienaar doesn't get the credit he deserves



A career that only RSA players can dream of having today



Ajax, Dortmund, Everton, Spurs etc



Almost 10 years playing REGULARLY in arguably the best League in the world



I respect Schillo a lot 👌🏽pic.twitter.com/HGzfQHy0jp — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) December 10, 2021

You don’t get to play in the two top leagues in the world by chance, Ajax was winning leagues and Pienaar was playing regularly, at Everton he was a regular. So when we speak about him playing overseas let’s have context, he wasn’t playing in China or Iraq. — Thando (@Ta_Fitty) December 10, 2021

There's never been a prime Pienaar. Don't let the EPL fool you. https://t.co/BBz0X19mQz — Luu (@WasOnce_Skinny) December 10, 2021

When Teko was at Ria Stars Steven Pienaar was a regular at Ajax Amsterdam, what do you mean he was better than Pienaar????? Come on guys — Thando (@Ta_Fitty) December 10, 2021

Steven Pienaar was the top assist provider in the 2005/2006 Uefa Champions League 😧. Just learned something new today. My legend is clear. #Ajax #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/UxmK5LDMHE — Kenny Aphane 🇿🇦 (@Llekamania_) December 10, 2021

So footy twitter was comparing Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise🤔🤣🤣and no one dared to call you guys to order? Like Pienaar and Modise? Yoooh Yoooh Yoooh. Like really. A player who played Champions league, A player who dominated Patrick Viera? Emang nyana guys. pic.twitter.com/FUh7unkb5M — Mahlatse ❤️ Ratau🙏😚 (@BanaMalome) December 10, 2021

Even the two years Steven Pienaar played here for Ajax CT he was special. Don’t get me wrong Teko was very special but Teko’s prime was only 3 years at Pirates and he was a beast. — Thando (@Ta_Fitty) December 10, 2021

The same people saying Teko over Steven Pienaar are the same Themba Zwane over Doctor Khumalo people. — Prince (@analysing_khosi) December 10, 2021

Firstly the PSL is overrated, secondly look at the teams Pienaar has played against Teko could only wish https://t.co/MLJ0SXoBqa — A Poverty Stricken Gent (@BC_Ngwenya) December 10, 2021

Steve Pienaar is a legend of Everton and not South Africa.

This man was the most disappointing Bafana Bafana player of all time, he had 61 caps and 3 goals for us. He was even poor than Sphiwe Tshabalala and Teko Modise, what's sad was that a lot was expected from him. — Zamusu_student_of_Goasu (@ZGoasu) December 11, 2021

Makhadzi may be famous in Mzansi but Coffee is known even in Ibiza.. Just because you and me are stuck in mzansi doesn't mean the world ends here.. Pienaar? The same player mentioned in the all-time best 11 at Everton and you compare him with Teko.. Come back to real life bruh https://t.co/fBL5AQQL1F — Mokone (@g_mabotjas) December 10, 2021