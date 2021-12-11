Fan View: Pienaar vs Modise - South African supporters believe debate is an insult to Schillo
South African Twitter has been raging since Thursday with fans taking on each other about former midfielders Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise.
The retired footballers had totally different club careers but were always reunited during Bafana Bafana camps.
Editors' Picks
After arriving at Ajax Amsterdam as an 18-year-old, Pienaar went on to spend 16 years in Europe and played Uefa Champions League football.
Former Bafana captain Pienaar spent five seasons at Ajax, had a stint at Borussia Dortmund before playing in the Premier League where he turned out for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.
He returned to the Premier Soccer League to wrap up his playing career with Bidvest Wits in what was his second spell in the domestic league where he had started at Cape Town Spurs in 1999.
Modise, on the other hand, spent his entire career in the PSL with his time at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns marking the peak of his career, having previously played for SuperSport United and Ria Stars.
He was crowned the 2008/09 and 2009/10 PSL Player of the Season while at Pirates and after his spell at Sundowns, he then ended up at Cape Town City.
Modise is regarded as one of the best players ever to grace local pitches.