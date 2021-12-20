Fan View: Parker sabotaging Zwane? - Kaizer Chiefs supporters debate after Royal AM loss

After Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Royal AM in Durban on Sunday, the supporters of the Premier Soccer League giants turned against Bernard Parker.

Parker started in the game as Amakhosi crumbled and saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end, some fans have poured out their frustrations against the star.

The forward committed a foul on Zukile Mkhize and the hosts were awarded a spot-kick that was converted by Victor Letsoalo in the 38th minute with Chiefs under the guidance of Arthur Zwane with head coach Stuart Baxter absent.

The Glamour Boys would have registered a third straight win since resuming action after a Covid-19 outbreak hit their camp forcing them to skip two PSL fixtures.

They defeated Swallows FC 3-1 before seeing off Sekhukhune United 2-0, but the away loss - which saw Parker criticised - meant they dropped to the fourth position behind Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM and Stellenbosch.

Check out how Twitter reacted after Chiefs loss:

Parker is sabotaging zwane.



Unnecessary penalty but under Baxter he doesn't commit a foul in the penalty area.#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/ce3CUcn14o — Conquer (@Conquer_Modiba) December 19, 2021

Number of games without memories are meaningless to me. Bernard Parker has played more than 50 games for Chiefs this year and he was bad in more than 40. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) December 20, 2021

All because of Bernard Parker, Ngcobo was going to score that and Parker disturbed him — jonathan (@jonatha63972741) December 19, 2021

Bernard Parker is that you bro ? — CREVD_ED (@crevtedcaspar) December 19, 2021

Today Bernard Parker showed why the Kaizer Chiefs faithful don't want him anymore.. — Vini Jr. (@HmsRams) December 19, 2021

Motaung must release these so called experience,old players they aren't helping at all,BernardParker blocked Nhcobo's ball like what the hell is that ayii...🤦‍♂️#KaizerChiefs — ExcellentMkhonto♋ (@IAmExcellent_) December 19, 2021

Bernard Parker has suffered in the hands of Kaizer Chiefs fans🙄.If it's not him it is Stuart Baxter who made us lose #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem — FELICITY 🔱🇧🇼🇿🇦 (@FtshikediThaba) December 19, 2021

Sabotage mission complete by Bernard Parker

Cause a penalty ✔️

Prevent a goal ✔️ — Mandisa MA22 🇿🇦😜 (@MandisaMa22) December 19, 2021

We blame Bernard Parker for this lose... 🤦‍♂️ #dstvprem — Ayanda (@Ayanda_Kml) December 19, 2021

This thing of accommodating Bernard Parker is detrimental to the progress of the club!! — 𝗠𝗼𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗷𝗲®⃝ (@Mok_Bon) December 19, 2021

Bernard Parker is going to pull a Siyabonga Nomvete/ Shoes Moshoeu on us and play until he is 50 years old. 🤞 — Sheldon Cooper's gf (@Nthabisheng) December 19, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life

The headline for this loss should be "Baxter's super spy Bernard Parker sabotages Arthur Zwane's brilliant young squad!!!" — Xhosa 🇿🇦 (@Aphelele_Mtheza) December 19, 2021