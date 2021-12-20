Fan View: Parker sabotaging Zwane? - Kaizer Chiefs supporters debate after Royal AM loss
After Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Royal AM in Durban on Sunday, the supporters of the Premier Soccer League giants turned against Bernard Parker.
Parker started in the game as Amakhosi crumbled and saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end, some fans have poured out their frustrations against the star.
The forward committed a foul on Zukile Mkhize and the hosts were awarded a spot-kick that was converted by Victor Letsoalo in the 38th minute with Chiefs under the guidance of Arthur Zwane with head coach Stuart Baxter absent.
The Glamour Boys would have registered a third straight win since resuming action after a Covid-19 outbreak hit their camp forcing them to skip two PSL fixtures.
They defeated Swallows FC 3-1 before seeing off Sekhukhune United 2-0, but the away loss - which saw Parker criticised - meant they dropped to the fourth position behind Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM and Stellenbosch.
Check out how Twitter reacted after Chiefs loss: