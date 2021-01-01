PSL

Fan View: Parker and Hunt taking Kaizer Chiefs to relegation playoffs

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Comments (0)
Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs
Backpagepix
Amakhosi supporters have been trolled by fellow football enthusiasts on social media after their team's defeat to Lidoda Duvha

Kaizer Chiefs' struggles in the PSL continued on Wednesday as they extended their winless run to five matches when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards in Limpopo.

The defeat saw Amakhosi miss a chance to secure safety from relegation as they remained 11th on the league standings - five points above the relegation playoff spot with two matches left.

The Soweto giants now need three points from their matches against Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy to guarantee safety. 

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Chiefs' defeat to bottom-placed Leopards set social media alight as fans shared their thoughts in what was Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt's 900th match as a professional coach.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Chiefs' loss to Leopards:

Close