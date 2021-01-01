Fan View: Parker and Hunt taking Kaizer Chiefs to relegation playoffs

Amakhosi supporters have been trolled by fellow football enthusiasts on social media after their team's defeat to Lidoda Duvha

Kaizer Chiefs' struggles in the PSL continued on Wednesday as they extended their winless run to five matches when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards in Limpopo.

The defeat saw Amakhosi miss a chance to secure safety from relegation as they remained 11th on the league standings - five points above the relegation playoff spot with two matches left.

The Soweto giants now need three points from their matches against Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy to guarantee safety.

Chiefs' defeat to bottom-placed Leopards set social media alight as fans shared their thoughts in what was Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt's 900th match as a professional coach.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Chiefs' loss to Leopards:

Parker and gavin hunt are taking chiefs to the playoffs, mark my words pic.twitter.com/zXnsiPCkpO — TS🅾️NG🅰️PR!NC€🇿🇦 (@tsongaprince90) May 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs in playoffs.........................that will be a day l will never forget. pic.twitter.com/7lh6fnjGJK — Phila (@PhungasheP) May 26, 2021

Breaking News😂😂😂



Kaizer Chiefs Manager Bobby Motaung is preparing to release a statement about Kaizer Chiefs shortly after today's defeat to Black Leopards that leaves the Club in a worse dangerous position in the Log in their history.



🤣⚽™️ pic.twitter.com/G93SawkjQP — m a s h e s h a 💨 (@dollar_mashesha) May 26, 2021

What date are play-offs taking place? Can't wait for Kaizer Chiefs to go to NFD, and then buy Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL status... — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) May 26, 2021

CAFCL Semi Finalist Kaizer Chiefs lost to Bottom placed side Black Leopards 2-1 today. — Pirates Die hard Fan (@Mtimande_01) May 26, 2021

just imagine Sekhukhune vs Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL play-offs!😭🤣 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Wy0rrfz6ql — Pikolomzi (@peekay_mab) May 26, 2021

Even if Royal AM finish runners up to Sekhukhune United I know they will beat Kaizer Chiefs in the play-offs and get promoted to the PSL pic.twitter.com/7vzwqQCyyQ — Sawothi (@Sawothi1) May 19, 2021

I am really surprised people expected KC to win against Leopards.. I said this yesterday Chiefs doesn't turn up against lower table teams 🤞🏿Watch them beat Arrows and Draw or lose against Galaxy 🤷🏿‍♂️ Mark my words — Pule (@MahlaelaPJ) May 26, 2021

Life is a packet of Simba Chips!⚽️🔥



If you were to judge Kaizer Chiefs based on CAF form and excitement; you wouldn't think that they would lose to Black Leopards which is at the bottom of the table. 🙆🏾‍♂️😭😂



Makhosi, kwenzenjani? pic.twitter.com/0LcjBCjynB — Monwabisi Kete✨ (@MonwabisiKete) May 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs fans rn 🤣😂



Black Leopards | Mathoho | Garvin Hunt pic.twitter.com/k7rkbfNBYe — K E T A B A ☄️ (@Paseka_Tshani1) May 26, 2021

Gavin Hunt took Kaizer Chiefs from number 2 down to the relegation play-offs



Chiefs supporters 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KOGLyv8obz — Chris Moletsane (@ChrisMoletsane) May 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs fans, who do you prefer between Sekhukhune & Royal AM in the playoffs? — Eggs Benedict Ngwenya MBE (@EggsBenedictZA) May 26, 2021

🕯️🕯️For Kaizer Chiefs to play in the #DStvPrem promotional / relegation playoffs 🕯️🕯️ — Odwa Skoti (@OdwaSkoti) May 26, 2021

Well because that won’t happen anyway ,check the points of chiefs and team behind them so I don’t think that will happen even play offs — wa-mashudu (@lukieml1) May 26, 2021

Mara Kaizer Chiefs players hate Gavin Hunt !!! How can they loose like that to Black Leopards on the day he celebrating 900th game in Charge #DStvPrem #Babizebonke pic.twitter.com/NBrDGsmnBP — Sir Jay-Ceah Thebe (@jayceahthebe) May 26, 2021

The chat is now shifting from top8 to avoiding relegation play offs😭😭😭😭😭 yoh Kaizer Chiefs yihlazo nje https://t.co/TDhwuGC5Pr — S I Y A (@ChampagneS1YA) May 26, 2021

#KaizerChiefs might go to the play-offs.....🤣😂🤣😂



Chiefs fans right now 🤣😂🤣



Parker Black Leopards Gavin Hunt Mathoho #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/CHGgZvgYYt — Nkosinati 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) May 26, 2021

“Chiefs is better than Sundowns because there are in the semis of CAF”

-

Black leopards: 👇🏼#Amakhosi4life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/YqANyoZemw — Sir Nungu 💎 (@NunguSompisi) May 26, 2021

Black Leopards to Kaizer Chiefs today... 😂😂 I am thoroughly entertained by this chancers #Amakhosi4Life 🤣 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/R3JcZSAXDd — Malambule (@Ckabopha) May 26, 2021

After black leopards has beaten kaizer chiefs 😂😂😂😂😂



Amakhosi bannnnnaaaa... Ea palelwa team ye..... KhosiNation strike again pic.twitter.com/qio9sgtsGa — Pain deep 0808 Lexiphanic (@0808Pain) May 26, 2021

TTM vs Chippa is the game that will determine whether Kaizer Chiefs plays playoffs or not... WOW! 🤔🤣😭😠😤 #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem |Gavin Hunt — Lord Stig-rus (@Lord_Stirus) May 26, 2021

I’m actually looking forward to the playoffs thriller between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal Andile Mpisane 🔥🔥😂 https://t.co/evVddVv7D8 — Starko Namagenge (@OmiStarks) May 26, 2021

As things are standing if @ChippaUnitedFC wins all remaining games and @KaizerChiefs losses theirs, which they will. Chiefs will play at the playoffs 😭😭😭 — Brown SALT (@mashoro_tswai) May 26, 2021