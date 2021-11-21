Fan View: We should perform a ritual ceremony for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows on Saturday was their second consecutive match without a win.

Having dropped five points in two matches and falling behind in the title race, their fans are not happy.

The draw at Princess Magogo Stadium triggered anger from their supporters while their rivals celebrated.



Below are the best comments following Saturday's result.

Orlando Pirates must ask for refund, we were robbed here#dstvpremium #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/knnmB6i0Ea — Tsholofelo Mawela (@MawelaTsholo) November 20, 2021

Orlando Pirates ☠ players have arrived at my place after their draw with Golden Arrows. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Ym97RHodx2 — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) November 20, 2021

It's about time, we perform a ritual ceremony for the Orlando Pirates. Cause I can't pic.twitter.com/dbl5fthH5U — KoalaneMotaung (@KoalaneMotaung) November 20, 2021

Orlando Pirates supporters can really get to your nerves🤞 we all frustrated by the way the team play but no need to abruptly blame every player for the fun of it. Why hate on a player on their past mistakes even when they did well on a current game🤷‍♂️ umthetho wenu niyanya enklek — Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) November 20, 2021

Orlando Pirates might break Swallows record of draws pic.twitter.com/GjT6JbjQIQ — Themba Mpanza ™ (@Thembampanza13) November 20, 2021

No management, No coach, so many players who don’t deserve to wear the Orlando Pirates Jersey, it’s a mess #DstvPrem pic.twitter.com/t4nqAdqtbs — Makhaya (@MulaudziBT) November 20, 2021

Orlando Pirates is too big for Ncikazi & Fadlu... — Sim.™ (@Sim_Saliwa) November 20, 2021

How does it feel to be a Man United and Orlando Pirates fan?? pic.twitter.com/0RvQf5LIHg — F o o t y H u n 💫💛 (@___FootyHun) November 20, 2021

You are a fraud @orlandopirates

You are bogus @orlandopirates

You are a scammer @orlandopirates

You are a cheater @orlandopirates

You are a trickster @orlandopirates

You are a swindler @orlandopirates

You are fake @orlandopirates

You are a hoax @orlandopirates — Seipati❤️ (@AuntySeips) November 20, 2021

Orlando Pirates Football Club and Manchester United 💔💔 — BucsForLife 1937Ⓜ️ 🏴‍☠️☠️ (@davidmasindi) November 20, 2021

for Orlando Pirates to sack those two interns and hire a proper coach 🧎🏾‍♂️🧎🏾‍♂️🧎🏾‍♂️🧎🏾‍♂️🧎🏾‍♂️🧎🏾‍♂️#OleOut pic.twitter.com/u0CIC8I52i — Mahlobo🐃🎱♟ (@Bheki_Nyathi) November 21, 2021

Sundowns Ladies can beat Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates pic.twitter.com/gpEmLr9cLJ — R O M E O🌴🏁🌻👑 (@Nombika_Bongarh) November 19, 2021

Orlando Pirates.

At training vs when playing. pic.twitter.com/5Mz8TWJStu — Fabulous Buccaneer (@Smart_Bucs) November 20, 2021

I wouldn't mind if Orlando Pirates can announce Steve Kompela & Dan Malisela.



We can still save this season. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 21, 2021

Orlando Pirates Football Club Needs a coach ASAP, the experiment has failed. Gavin Hunt is ready and available @nthaof — Makashule Gana (@Makashule) November 21, 2021

Gavin hunt is good as gone,Ole Solskjaer is gone,Mandla and Fadlu pull up your socks of your day is coming @orlandopirates — Ledile_phukubje (@Ledilephukubje1) November 21, 2021

Manchester will probably have Ole replaced this week and then there's @orlandopirates who need 27 years to replace a coach. JZ's replacement is probably not even born yet at this pace that they are going. — GrootmanLethu🇿🇦 (@MtshaliLethu) November 21, 2021

The record speaks for itself @orlandopirates. Fire those two interns and get us a proper coach. Even on a short term! It can't be that we fail to score against an Arrows team. Not underestimating them but nahhh....we're headed for the bottom of the PSL. @thandi_399 @JoBertrand19 pic.twitter.com/NjfUVwR2GT — Themba (@Bamthe81) November 21, 2021

It’s time we boycott @orlandopirates They’re not taking us seriously. — Rocks, Esq. ⚖️ (@OnDaRocks6) November 21, 2021