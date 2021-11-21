Fan View: We should perform a ritual ceremony for Orlando Pirates

Michael Madyira
Backpagepix

The Buccaneers dropped points away at Princess Magogo Stadium as coach Mandla Ncikazi faced his former side

Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows on Saturday was their second consecutive match without a win.

Having dropped five points in two matches and falling behind in the title race, their fans are not happy.

The draw at Princess Magogo Stadium triggered anger from their supporters while their rivals celebrated.


Below are the best comments following Saturday's result.

