Fan View: ‘Orlando Pirates seriously need a coach who knows the Job’

Orlando Pirates supporters and fans were left disappointed with their team after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Swallows FC in a Premier Soccer League match at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite taking the lead courtesy of Bandile Shandu in the third minute, the Buccaneers failed to build on their good start allowing Swallows to level matters through Ruzaigh Gamildien, who converted from the penalty spot in the 15th minute ensure that the game ended in a draw.

The outcome of the fixture left Bucs third on the 16-team table with 24 points from 16 matches, 16 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who snatched a 2-1 win against Baroka FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

Pirates have so far this season recorded five wins, nine draws, and two defeats.

Article continues below

The fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their displeasure after the latest result.

Orlando Pirates seriously need a coach who knows the Job



These guys are playing for the sake of playing.



No structure. No philosophy. No direction



Just headless chickens running up & down.. 😩 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 14, 2021

Honestly speaking we need a coach who got philosophy of challenging the league not these coach who are certified about playing draws and being in top. Playing draws isn't an achievement. Orlando pirates is big team as supporters we can't take this pic.twitter.com/RWy8qW94nH — Bheki Ndlovu (@KingbNdlovu) December 14, 2021

To be honest there’s nothing exciting about watching @orlandopirates these days we support it nje because it’s in our blood otherwise bayanya aba 🏴‍☠️🚮 #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/bkg9xrZdNi — Anga Junior🇿🇦 (@angamjuniorr) December 14, 2021

Season in season out you are always building @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/B9qlBdMdLs — Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) December 14, 2021

When Lorch was still single Orlando Pirates was number 2 on the Log doing well.



Ever since Natasha came into our lives nothing is going well for us... — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 14, 2021

Another thing that will kill us is Orlando Pirates. No consistency for the past 3 seasons. What a shame 💔😢😭 pic.twitter.com/eg9E0OdzMp — Kasi Economics🇿🇦 (@EconomicsMoghel) December 14, 2021

Orlando Pirates is better than Manchester United pic.twitter.com/un4OjLvkds — R O M E O🌴🏁🌻👑 (@Nombika_Bongarh) December 14, 2021

Now you see why Mam Joy left neh#OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/djeYeN4lMF — Vuthondaba Sibeko🇿🇦 (@ndusibeko7) December 14, 2021

Orlando Pirates trying to overtake Kaizer Chiefs on the log.. pic.twitter.com/vpnL0RyANy — TurboticKay (@boitvince) December 14, 2021

A team is build starting from the back. @orlandopirates #SiyasM®️ — Coach Siya Maloka (@Siya_Maloka_) December 14, 2021

Orlando Pirates has a bunch of overrated quantity within their squad. 😂 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Ojt8V8N8U7 — YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE 🇿🇦 (@TUMOPHONIK) December 14, 2021

One day as a football fraternity we need to discuss that there are small team players and won't make it in big teams regardless of chances given they'll only shine when playing for small teams and the same applies to coaches #OrlandoPirates #DSTVPREMIERSHIP pic.twitter.com/IB7nMtN5kW — Shamase (@n_sitholen) December 14, 2021

"Mr President this the kak team I've been telling you about"#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/zTqfmhtgCw — Nhlanhla Dhlamini🏴‍☠️🇿🇦 (@NhlanhlaDhlam10) December 14, 2021

Pirates is under stress the president is sick and their neighbours are on sick leave #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/xmv56Kj0m1 — Ndabenhle Ngcobo (@ndah2) December 14, 2021