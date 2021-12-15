Fan View: ‘Orlando Pirates seriously need a coach who knows the Job’
Orlando Pirates supporters and fans were left disappointed with their team after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Swallows FC in a Premier Soccer League match at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.
Despite taking the lead courtesy of Bandile Shandu in the third minute, the Buccaneers failed to build on their good start allowing Swallows to level matters through Ruzaigh Gamildien, who converted from the penalty spot in the 15th minute ensure that the game ended in a draw.
The outcome of the fixture left Bucs third on the 16-team table with 24 points from 16 matches, 16 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who snatched a 2-1 win against Baroka FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
Pirates have so far this season recorded five wins, nine draws, and two defeats.
The fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their displeasure after the latest result.