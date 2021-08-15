The Sea Robbers will not have a chance to retain the title after being eliminated from the annual competition

Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates fell 2-1 to Swallows FC in the MTN8 quarter-finals to crash out of the competition they won last season at the first hurdle.

Bucs were undone by Ruzaigh Gamildien's brace in the first half which was enough to earn the Beautiful Birds a massive win and a place in the semi-final.

Pirates had reduced the deficit through Kabelo Dlamini after 30 minutes were unable to get back into the game thereafter.

It is a result that has not gone down well with the supporters who had anticipated an improved performance from Josef Zinnbauer's men, after inconsistencies experienced in last season.

They have now taken to their social media accounts to express their dissatisfaction with the loss at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

One day we must discuss that star ⭐ of Orlando Pirates, we can't continue celebrating 1 achievement for nearly 3 decades #Pirates — Leta (@Nxubaz) August 15, 2021

Arsenal and Orlando pirates.. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/A6cdA49MNQ — Josef tjikeu (@JTjikeu) August 15, 2021

Please can somebody tell me the good news this morning that pirates coach resigned @orlandopirates please. That will make my Sunday better. — Khangweni King (@kingchauke1) August 15, 2021

The current crop of Orlando Pirates players are the most shielded, they can commit mistakes with the full knowledge that the anger of the fans will be directed at Zinnbauer, for he is the hated man. It must be nice. — Makashule Gana (@Makashule) August 15, 2021

@orlandopirates need an overhaul from technical team to the players, we have quantity but not quality. We boast huge sponsorship in South Africa yet we assemble a quality team. Realising all players above 2e will be good for the team, we need to build a team fro the next decade — Chayyim_Bethel_Melchi (@Chayyim_Melchi) August 15, 2021

@orlandopirates all the pirates players & staff we are waiting to see your post on IG , good morning to you all losers 🚮 #OnceAlways — the F on my name stands for @FewOptionsChrizana (@Fchrizana) August 15, 2021

In the pre match Conference, JZ spoke about not having a preseason, well this time he had one and yesterdays game showed us that we must not expect any changes. He will bench Mhango for Hotto. Makaringe will continue playing. @orlandopirates — Lumanyano (@Lumanyano_Sodo) August 15, 2021

Morning everyone except the COACHES of Orlando Pirates — Moses (@MTMphoL) August 15, 2021

Sundowns fans relax, you don't have enemies, you have more support of Hurt Pirates fans. You Orlando Branch is ready to serve — Sean-Vincent Mofokeng (@PhokaTSV) August 15, 2021

Bloemfontein Celtics and Orlando Pirates fans facing 2 different problems but the pain is the same — #PiratesSpace 🤌🏾 (@MuziBucs) August 15, 2021

I think this thing of playing with Wing backs is costing us Big Time. We need Stable Full backs that will attack when it's necessary, #JZOut we need Someone who will give lead us to Victory.. #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways #MTN82021 #JZOut ☠️ pic.twitter.com/9KCWrfcApp — Vandee (@Hlabirwa_Vandee) August 15, 2021

@orlandopirates it is still early, you can still save the 2021/2022 season by appointing Ncikazi as the head coach even though he is also a Yes Sir Man... — Nyoniyezwe31 (@JE_Mjeyie) August 15, 2021

Orlando Pirates and the fans must suffer!! — V O N A N I (@_vonani) August 15, 2021

The coach may be bad but We didn't have a strong midfielder Motshwari, Monare, well Lorch as a Striker not being there also affected this game big time. I also didn't feel the presence of Mandla Ncikazi is more like he is sidelined — Tebogo (@shigoakasimon) August 15, 2021

problem is thina supporters we take @orlandopirates serious more than players — Kamo (@SikitiKamogelo) August 15, 2021