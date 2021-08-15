Fan View: Orlando Pirates just like Arsenal - Bucs supporters angry after MTN8 exit
Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates fell 2-1 to Swallows FC in the MTN8 quarter-finals to crash out of the competition they won last season at the first hurdle.
Bucs were undone by Ruzaigh Gamildien's brace in the first half which was enough to earn the Beautiful Birds a massive win and a place in the semi-final.
Pirates had reduced the deficit through Kabelo Dlamini after 30 minutes were unable to get back into the game thereafter.
It is a result that has not gone down well with the supporters who had anticipated an improved performance from Josef Zinnbauer's men, after inconsistencies experienced in last season.
They have now taken to their social media accounts to express their dissatisfaction with the loss at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.