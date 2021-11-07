Fan View: Orlando Pirates have their very own Maguire in Hlatshwayo
Orlando Pirates succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the biggest match in the South African football calendar on Saturday afternoon.
Two second-half goals from Keagan Dolly inspired Amakhosi to a victory over their Soweto rivals with Linda Mntambo scoring Bucs' goal at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
It was a match that saw Pirates vice-captain Thulani Hlatshwayo make a mistake that led to Chiefs' first goal before his central defensive partner Olisa Ndah conceded a late penalty which was converted by Dolly to seal Amakhosi's victory.
Editors' Picks
- Kaizer Chiefs player ratings vs Orlando Pirates: Dolly, Billiat and Blom the main men
- Orlando Pirates player ratings after Kaizer Chiefs loss: Hlatshwayo calamitous, Makhubela livewire
- Soweto Derby: 'Baxter apologised for penalty' - Orlando Pirates coach Davids after Kaizer Chiefs loss
- Orlando Pirates have only themselves to blame for Kaizer Chiefs defeat
Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the titanic encounter with some comparing Hlatshwayo with Manchester United captain and defender Harry Maguire.
Read how Twitter reacted to Chiefs' victory over Pirates: