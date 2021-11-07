Fan View: Orlando Pirates have their very own Maguire in Hlatshwayo

Austin Ditlhobolo
Nov 07, 2021 05:00 UTC +00:00
Backpagepix

The former Bafana Bafana captain's performance in the Soweto Derby was one of the main talking points on social media

Orlando Pirates succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the biggest match in the South African football calendar on Saturday afternoon.

Two second-half goals from Keagan Dolly inspired Amakhosi to a victory over their Soweto rivals with Linda Mntambo scoring Bucs' goal at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

It was a match that saw Pirates vice-captain Thulani Hlatshwayo make a mistake that led to Chiefs' first goal before his central defensive partner Olisa Ndah conceded a late penalty which was converted by Dolly to seal Amakhosi's victory.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the titanic encounter with some comparing Hlatshwayo with Manchester United captain and defender Harry Maguire.

Read how Twitter reacted to Chiefs' victory over Pirates: