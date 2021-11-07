Fan View: Orlando Pirates have their very own Maguire in Hlatshwayo

Orlando Pirates succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the biggest match in the South African football calendar on Saturday afternoon.

Two second-half goals from Keagan Dolly inspired Amakhosi to a victory over their Soweto rivals with Linda Mntambo scoring Bucs' goal at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

It was a match that saw Pirates vice-captain Thulani Hlatshwayo make a mistake that led to Chiefs' first goal before his central defensive partner Olisa Ndah conceded a late penalty which was converted by Dolly to seal Amakhosi's victory.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the titanic encounter with some comparing Hlatshwayo with Manchester United captain and defender Harry Maguire.

Read how Twitter reacted to Chiefs' victory over Pirates:

Hlatshwayo is our very own Maguire 😤 — Penny 💙 (@Penuel__) November 6, 2021

Congrats to Kaizer chiefs on today’s victory 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿



It was nice seeing the resurrection of this iconic PIRATES jersey today and honouring the memory of #ZodwaKhoza thru her foundation



Unfortunately it wasn’t to be today because Dolly…🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/chadneSEjJ — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) November 6, 2021

I don't think Pirates support will torelate too many error from Ndah and Hlatshwayo It's so painful seeing your own central backs playing against your own team Baxter was lucky, his lineup is for draw Dolly is just marvelous #SowetoDerby#DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life #OnceAlways — Christopher (@Christo79744616) November 6, 2021

Imagine defending against Bayern with this back 4



Maela, Hlatshwayo,Maguire,Ndah💔😭 — Sphosethu Mngoh🇿🇦 (@Sphoset98467811) November 6, 2021

I said this about Keagan Dolly last month...



And I still stand by it



He is going to be a dangerous weapon for Stuart Baxter and Kaizer Chiefs this season#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #Amakhosi4Life #OnceAlways #SowetoDerby Soweto Derby Orlando Pirates pic.twitter.com/GlZfMj4x31 — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) November 6, 2021

Thulani Smeg Fridge Maguire Hlatshwayo at it Again!🥵🤷‍♂️



#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/yhOrn3JhRx — MR BACON_😍_MAPS_RIEPS_92 (@Maps_Welsh) November 6, 2021

Your next challenge is to sell.



Thulani Hlatshwayo for free.@orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/rQcWDEnkKx — Khonzinkosi Tony Mkwananzi (@mkwananzi04tony) November 6, 2021

Thulani Hlatshwayo is not with us,so we need a coach who will not include him.if we are to win big matches — ☠Sothole☠ (@ZolaniMLanga1) November 6, 2021

Do not worry @ManUtd here in South Africa we have similar player like Maguire by the name of Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo and also the captain. This two guys are costly. — Triple K (@khoroshi2) November 6, 2021

Hlatshwayo is not the same since he came to pirates. His performance haaaai no .like his name says "Thulani" we are not renewing his contact — Abuti wa di-Real operations ko theatre (@RadiographerRSA) November 6, 2021

Tyson was paid by sundowns — . (@GreatMaestrojoy) November 6, 2021

TYSON Hlatswayo wanted to pass Mpotshane from center line, the ball did not even reach 18 area pic.twitter.com/EPLVEipwSN — 🎤 Host Space Footy Tweeps 🇿🇦 (@Footy_Vlog) November 6, 2021

Tyson Hlatshwayo needs to be investigated,ayikho lento. — MENE MENE (@_Bongani__) November 6, 2021

Hands off Olisa Ndah he's been marvelous to watch. As for Tyson👎 pic.twitter.com/lXVtiUrYK4 — Breezy_Sa (@IamBreezy_SA) November 6, 2021

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Daniel Cardoso and Harry Maguire belong to the same WhatsApp group. — Lone Wolf (@ElethuM) November 6, 2021

Let's appreciate him while we can Makhosi! While he's still here!

They call him Tyson! Captain fantastic! 😂😂😂🤣 👏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BNsZeigPbT — Khai's Fave. 😊❤️👑 (@mduduzimaphini_) November 6, 2021

Hlatshwayo was good at wits,he's not a Pirates material, by the way 90%of Pirates players are just below average!Asikhohlwe nge silverware this season #SowetoDerby ,#OrlandoPirates , — Xolani Hobs (@xolaniHobs) November 6, 2021