Fan View: 'Nothing to celebrate!' - Orlando Pirates fans slam Zinnbauer, Caf Confederation Cup berth
Orlando Pirates fans have claimed there is nothing to celebrate despite the Premier Soccer League side sealing a Caf Confederation Cup ticket for the 2021/22 season.
After a goalless draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, the Bucs will once again participate in continental football after facing a tough challenge from Golden Arrows for the slot.
Given that they lifted the Nedbank Cup, TTM had already secured their place in the continental competition next season.
Editors' Picks
Although it remains an admirable achievement, Pirates fans were divided on whether Josef Zinnbauer is the right man to lead them next season where they hope to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been the dominant side in the PSL in the recent past.
Reacting after the season finale, some fans complained the Sea Robbers have been pathetic while others found no reason to celebrate at all.
How fans reacted after the Orlando Pirates 0-0 draw against TTM: