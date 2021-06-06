Fan View: 'Nothing to celebrate!' - Orlando Pirates fans slam Zinnbauer, Caf Confederation Cup berth

The Bucs earned a ticket to feature in the continental competition once again after a goalless draw against TTM in the season-ender

Orlando Pirates fans have claimed there is nothing to celebrate despite the Premier Soccer League side sealing a Caf Confederation Cup ticket for the 2021/22 season.

After a goalless draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, the Bucs will once again participate in continental football after facing a tough challenge from Golden Arrows for the slot.

Given that they lifted the Nedbank Cup, TTM had already secured their place in the continental competition next season.

Although it remains an admirable achievement, Pirates fans were divided on whether Josef Zinnbauer is the right man to lead them next season where they hope to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been the dominant side in the PSL in the recent past.

Article continues below

Reacting after the season finale, some fans complained the Sea Robbers have been pathetic while others found no reason to celebrate at all.

How fans reacted after the Orlando Pirates 0-0 draw against TTM:

Thanks coach JZ and team for winning a trophy this season. Honestly speaking I don't see what more the coach can offer us. Yes we got the CAF confederation spot but a team like Pirates needs to be fighting for the league not third place. — AGuyCalledMzi 🇿🇦 (@nguMzi) June 5, 2021

Very fair statement big man. We can also cannot overlook the injuries we had on our key players. Through out the season we never had a full complement of the squad for 5 straight games. — bucselona (@INdlangisa) June 5, 2021

I refuse to celebrate this, with the squad we have, we should've been competing with Sundowns for the real thing man i.e. championship! Imagine Man City or Madrid or Barca or Bayern celebrating for securing the UEFA League spot, not UEFA CL! — Kumkani 👑 (@ec_mz01) June 5, 2021

It hurts to watch Pirates play football. The team is badly coached. Always rushing when on the ball. Then they play aimless helicopter balls to tightly marked players. What kind of tactic is this? If you want to play mud football then be consistent at least. Win games! — leratot5 (@leratot5) June 5, 2021

Can the coach, FD, goalkeeper please resign bahlulekile. We can't just be consistent with two wins In a row... we always win the last game but today nisibonise imihlola pic.twitter.com/owOhseRnyX — Siyabonga Mabaso (@MR_SMITH_14) June 5, 2021

Poor season overall, too many draws & cheap losses from the so called smaller teams, nowhere near the standard or level of Sundowns & amazulu, # NOT GOOD ENAUGH TO CHALLENGE FOR A PREMIER LEAGUE TITTLE, we have good players in the squad, the coach is confused , & he should go — Terry Bongwe (@terry8905) June 5, 2021

Our coach is not a problem. We just don’t want management inference this season.let the coach select his match-day squad without management interference then we can start to blame his failure. — Tjolatjo (@Tjolatjo1) June 5, 2021

Tbh we did bad, like 17 points behind Sundowns is allowing them to turn this league into a farmer's league. I'm happy we broke the drought spell but nooooo man we bigger than this. pic.twitter.com/RfhVk3dsDk — Mkhululi_Your Property Guy (@mkhululi_simon) June 5, 2021

Thank you, but not all impressed. Players are not serious and worse the Head Coach is lost or not the correct material. He has all the quality players, but he doesn't know how to pair them. — DJ Bully 'n Bushy😏 (@SamsonMpofu2) June 5, 2021

Who can rebuild our own Orlando pirates 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/NOAnIPJGye — Tebu Wale Buccaneer (@TebohoMkhwanaz5) June 5, 2021

With the sqaud you have you should be in Champions league not in Glad Africa. Pirates are big big under achievers period — Ngonyama, Malilelwa (@MlamliTshaka) June 6, 2021

I don't mean to sound ungrateful because I'm glad we're in continental competition, BUT winning last two games would have got us a CAF spot — Mongalo Moloko (@Azanian_Gamer) June 5, 2021

We should be embarrassed that a team of our size have failed to win the league in 10 seasons.



We cannot be celebrating mediocre performances. We should be ashamed!!! — PutSouthAfricansFirst (@MASTER_P_702) June 5, 2021