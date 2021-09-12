Fan View: 'Orlando Pirates & Arsenal win... happy days are back'
Former PSL champions Orlando Pirates avenged their recent defeat to Swallows FC in the MTN8 by claiming a 1-0 win at Orlando Stadium in a PSL match on Saturday afternoon.
The lone goal was scored by substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa with 12 minutes to go after Vincent Pule played in a cross into the danger zone and the former headed home to ensure his team grabbed maximum points.
It was their first win of the season, after getting back-to-back draws in their initial two league matches. The victory ensured they are on five points and joint top of the table, pending Sunday's matches.
For Swallows, it was their first loss in the league this season having won once and drawn once as well which ensured they have four points.
It was also the best way to reward Happy Jele who was playing his 400th match for Bucs.
After Saturday's victory, fans have taken to their social media accounts to celebrate the victory and that of Arsenal, who got their first win of the Premier League season with the same score against Norwich.