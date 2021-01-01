CAF Champions League

Fan View: 'Onyango could have done better' - Mamelodi Sundowns supporters react after Al Ahly loss

Seth Willis
Masandawana had hoped for a positive outcome against the Red Devils but it was not to be in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final

Mamelodi Sundowns fans took to their social media platforms to express their disappointment after their team lost 2-0 to Al Ahly.

Masandawana were playing the defending Caf Champions League champions in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the We Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo on Saturday night. 

However, Mohamed Taher and Salah Mohsen scored midway through the first half and right at the end of the match, respectively, to hand Pitso Mosimane's men a huge advantage ahead of the second leg next weekend.

The supporters of the PSL heavyweights were frustrated by the result but remained optimistic that their team can get the needed result in the second leg to advance to the last four.

