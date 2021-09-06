WC Qualification Africa

Fan View: 'Now CK Arteta' - Ghanaians descend on Akonnor after South Africa defeat

Prince Narkortu Teye
Goal Ghana
Thousands have taken to social media to express their frustration by the Black Stars' defeat to Bafana Bafana

Ghana coach CK Akonnor is in the firing line following their 1-0 away loss to South Africa in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday. 

In the Group G matchday two fixture, Bongokuhle Hlongwane's second-half goal decided the match in favour of the hosts in Johannesburg. 

The result has seen Bafana move up above the Black Stars on the table, with a point between them.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Unsurprisingly, Ghana fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure by the team's performance, with many focusing on head coach CK Akonnor. 

Below are some of the best reactions: