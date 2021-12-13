Fan View: 'Ngcobo proving Baxter is clueless' - Kaizer Chiefs' coach bashed after Sekhukhune United win
After Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's outstanding performance during Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United in a PSL match, fans have claimed coach Stuart Baxter has been proven to be clueless.
Ngcobo scored for the Glamour Boys in the 25th minute before Phathutshedzo Nange added the second in the 88th minute, as the Soweto giants registered a win as they returned to action.
The Soweto giants had failed to honour fixtures against Cape town City and Golden Arrows after they reported an outbreak of Covid-19 infections within their camp.
Although Baxter was not in charge of the league game at the FNB Stadium, the club's supporters did not spare him, as some preferred Arthur Zwane to be appointed as the head coach.
How Twitter reacted after Chiefs' home win over Sekhukhune: