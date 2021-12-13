Fan View: 'Ngcobo proving Baxter is clueless' - Kaizer Chiefs' coach bashed after Sekhukhune United win

After Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's outstanding performance during Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United in a PSL match, fans have claimed coach Stuart Baxter has been proven to be clueless.

Ngcobo scored for the Glamour Boys in the 25th minute before Phathutshedzo Nange added the second in the 88th minute, as the Soweto giants registered a win as they returned to action.

The Soweto giants had failed to honour fixtures against Cape town City and Golden Arrows after they reported an outbreak of Covid-19 infections within their camp.

Although Baxter was not in charge of the league game at the FNB Stadium, the club's supporters did not spare him, as some preferred Arthur Zwane to be appointed as the head coach.

How Twitter reacted after Chiefs' home win over Sekhukhune:

Class is permanent 🔥



Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is proving that Baxter is clueless 😱#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DNX9fxWQ1c — #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) December 12, 2021

#Amakhosi4life.. 2 bad games under Baxter. One game under 10111, he becomes the most influential player in less than 29 min 💁 pic.twitter.com/U9W2E7swBQ — SKATANA SA MAPLASING 🇿🇦 (@BossruuRuphus) December 12, 2021

A Special Talent. Kaizer Chiefs have a Gem here.#Amakhosi4Life Baxter Arthur Zwane Dolly Ngcobo Sekhukhune pic.twitter.com/Q2rLwZc60z — Godisamang (@Mr_Ruralitarian) December 12, 2021

Unpopular opinion :



KAIZER CHIEFS IS playing much better without Stuart Baxter#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/dC6pKdI05t — Conquer (@Conquer_Modiba) December 12, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs team has depth and the issue here to be honest is Stuart Baxter, look at how Arthur Zwane managed to play such a good passing football, he made impactful substitutions, as for Ngcobo is a star #Amakhosi4Life — .. (@reign_gentleman) December 12, 2021

I missed this guy so much!!! Here’s that cracker again from Ngcobo ❤️✌🏾



Give him more minutes, Baxter! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/UVrgJa19V5 — Amakhosi4LIVE (@amakhosi4live) December 12, 2021

Baxter must be arrested that's it🚮 pic.twitter.com/cBsrzuBX6m — Obakeng Magobolo (@ObakengMagobolo) December 12, 2021

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo ke football made easy. The gap between him and other Chiefs midfielders is too big for him not start games. Stuart Baxter disrespecting this boy. — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) December 12, 2021

Praying for Baxter to see what we see on this Boy 😭🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHdaUh40ou — Fanyana Fanzo Motau (@Fanyana32) December 12, 2021

It is Arthur Zwane getting the team to keep possession and playing good football with few and unfit players for me. 👌



Baxter can't get this team to connect five passes with twice the size of this squad. — Vince Male (@Vince_Male) December 12, 2021

We missed Nkosingiphile Ngcobo,Unfortunately Baxter is not giving him game time.



By the way,Chiefs played well without Baxter on the peach.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6RZL6IodG7 — Azania (@azania1023) December 12, 2021

I'm very happy Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had a Man Of The Match performance today vs Sekhukhune United



I hope Stuart Baxter gives him more minutes



He can add to Kaizer Chiefs even when everyone is fit#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #Amakhosi4Life Arthur Zwane Parker Dolly Mashiane pic.twitter.com/IVSH4fd6Sp — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) December 12, 2021

If Baxter come back and still don't play this boy, another protest to the village. He can't kill our talent like this. Blom is a better midfielder than a defender. Mashiane still good with limited game time. Segota game changer, Parker ever working hard.🔥🔥🔥 — 🇿🇦Milani Ngazelwa (@millzz26) December 12, 2021

But the plumber Baxter doesn't believe in him 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/9bL26sqiqZ — Mfondini 🇿🇦 {Ngcingwana} (@Mandlenkosi3337) December 12, 2021

Baxter is a scam, how do you bench a player like Ngcobo? pic.twitter.com/sOL1xs9QKM — Mfondini 🇿🇦 {Ngcingwana} (@Mandlenkosi3337) December 12, 2021