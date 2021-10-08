Fan View: Mwendwa, Firat on receiving end after Harambee Stars humiliation
Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and coach Engin Firat found themselves on the receiving end following the Harambee Stars' 5-0 loss to Mali in Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier.
Kenya fell to Ibrahima Kone's hattrick, Adama Traore's goal and an own goal by Farouk Shikhalo, who had come on for Ian Otieno in the second half at Agadir Stadium in Morocco.
The loss is the Harambee Stars first in the qualifiers after 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Uganda and Rwanda in Nairobi and Kigali, respectively. After the humiliating defeat, some fans felt the blame should be placed on the shoulders of Mwendwa and the new coach.
Editors' Picks
- FIFA22: Picking a Kaizer Chiefs/Orlando Pirates combined XI
- 'I lent Brooklyn Beckham my shin pads' - Former Arsenal academy star Anthony on the Gunners' golden generation
- Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye not convinced by Bafana Bafana defenders Xulu and De Reuck
- Mbappe and Benzema offer Real Madrid thrilling vision of the future with Nations League heroics
Firat especially found himself under criticism for his formation that saw Joash Onyango deployed in an unfamiliar position as a right-back. The Simba SC defender struggled and had to be replaced in the 35th minute by Abdalla Hassan of Bandari.
Kenya will host the West Africans at Nyayo Stadium on October 10.
How Twitter reacted to Kenya's defeat: