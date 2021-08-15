Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns' Mweene 'cheated' in penalty heroics vs Kaizer Chiefs

The experienced Zambian saved four spot kicks which saw Amakhosi's journey in the competition end

Some fans have claimed Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene cheated as he saved four penalties to ensure the Premier Soccer League champions progress to the MTN8 semi-final at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.

After a 2-2 draw following extra-time, the winner had to be decided from the penalty spot and Mweene stamped his author as he saved all but one of the penalties taken by the Soweto side.

The experienced custodian was the hero for the Brazilians as he saved penalties from Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Samir Nurkovic and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to ensure the Brazilians progressed courtesy of a 2-1 shoot-out victory.

Peter Shalulile scored Sundowns' opener in the 10th minute before Themba Zwane added the second in the 23rd minute. The Soweto giants fought back and registered a goal in the 38th minute through Bernard Parker.

Khama Billiat ensured the scoreline read 2-2 when he struck in the 59th minute and neither side was able to find the winning goal in the remaining minutes of the second half.

Although some fans criticised Mweene, some praised him for ensuring his side weathered the Chiefs storm at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.



Here's how Twitter reacted:



Mweene was off his line on all penalty saves😂💛👆🏽 — :Tshepiso: (@espanyol_t) August 15, 2021

All penalties he was off his line....bt we accept defeat — Your Boy Nextdoor🇿🇦 (@Sthabalala_ZA) August 15, 2021

Mweene was not on the line in all four saves. Lakay’s penalty was in. What a poor linesman.



Anyway congratulations to the boys. We almost beat ourselves again against this Chiefs. We do not seem ready for Amazulu.



Sundowns Dumela💛👆 — Eto Dywili (@EtoFilisDieWill) August 15, 2021

Congratulations to Sundowns. But Mweni was nowhere near his line to make those save and obviously he would close the ball down much simpler. And yes that was a goal. The second penalty — Salsa (@letsgivehope) August 15, 2021

I swear we need VAR in the PSL. That useless lineman stood there an disallowed a goal and let Mwenee off his line 3 times!! pic.twitter.com/zwmWGdw7fY — A-Reece Central (@ReeceCentre) August 15, 2021

I'm a Buccaneer but have to say you guys were robbed. Mweene off the line for all the saved penalties — Ami (@AmiJaneD) August 15, 2021

Assistant ref during penalties was very poor sundowns keeper off his line how many times — c_m (@cm29444084) August 15, 2021

How did that useless linesman not see that Mweene stepped off the line before the ball was kicked? Every penalty even. — Kenneth (@Kenny_TP) August 15, 2021

The gaol went in on also it was behind the line. — UVUYO (@uvuyomgabi) August 15, 2021

Kennedy Mweene was the hero...4 saves out of 5...Justice was served for the referees to rob us a goal ya Lakay and the penalty appeal we had



Neo Maema...ohh boy😭🤌...this boy is a dime...this boy is a baller...Let's groom him with Mshishi😭🔥...he came in and changed the game🔥 pic.twitter.com/stgP363Rga — G.M Kekana Jr (@GM_Kekana) August 15, 2021

Superstar performance! 👏👏 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 15, 2021

One man game he score & save — lucky Kekana (@LKekna) August 15, 2021

And the assistant ref (Lines man) was given a bribe by Sundowns! — Zwane Sibusiso Fanaza (@SibusisoFanaza) August 15, 2021