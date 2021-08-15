Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns' Mweene 'cheated' in penalty heroics vs Kaizer Chiefs
Some fans have claimed Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene cheated as he saved four penalties to ensure the Premier Soccer League champions progress to the MTN8 semi-final at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.
After a 2-2 draw following extra-time, the winner had to be decided from the penalty spot and Mweene stamped his author as he saved all but one of the penalties taken by the Soweto side.
The experienced custodian was the hero for the Brazilians as he saved penalties from Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Samir Nurkovic and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to ensure the Brazilians progressed courtesy of a 2-1 shoot-out victory.
Editors' Picks
- Fan View: Orlando Pirates just like Arsenal - Bucs supporters angry after MTN8 exit
- MTN8: Orlando Pirates did not have ‘a good solution against Swallows FC’ - Zinnbauer
- Get Kane done! Man City show why Guardiola desperately needs Tottenham's striker
- Orlando Pirates Player Ratings vs Swallows FC - Ofori, Pule, Tlolane disappoint in MTN8
Peter Shalulile scored Sundowns' opener in the 10th minute before Themba Zwane added the second in the 23rd minute. The Soweto giants fought back and registered a goal in the 38th minute through Bernard Parker.
Khama Billiat ensured the scoreline read 2-2 when he struck in the 59th minute and neither side was able to find the winning goal in the remaining minutes of the second half.
Although some fans criticised Mweene, some praised him for ensuring his side weathered the Chiefs storm at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Here's how Twitter reacted: