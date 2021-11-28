Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns' Lebusa part of the anti-Onyango gang

Michael Madyira
Backpagepix

Masandawana recovered from a two-match blip to claim three points against Babina Noko on Saturday

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Tuks Stadium but finished the last five minutes of the game with a man down.

Despite the Brazilians extending their PSL lead to nine points following the win, much of the post-match talk was about goalkeeper Denis Onyango being red-carded.

Editors' Picks

His sending-off divided opinion as some blamed him while others pointed at Mosa Lebusa, whose miscued pass forced Onyango to come out of his goal area to foul a goal-bound Tshidiso Patjie.

Article continues below

The incident completed a tough week for Onyango, who was also under the spotlight for a costly error against SuperSport United three days earlier.