Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns' Lebusa part of the anti-Onyango gang

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Tuks Stadium but finished the last five minutes of the game with a man down.

Despite the Brazilians extending their PSL lead to nine points following the win, much of the post-match talk was about goalkeeper Denis Onyango being red-carded.

His sending-off divided opinion as some blamed him while others pointed at Mosa Lebusa, whose miscued pass forced Onyango to come out of his goal area to foul a goal-bound Tshidiso Patjie.

The incident completed a tough week for Onyango, who was also under the spotlight for a costly error against SuperSport United three days earlier.

Is not for the first seeing a goalkeeper doing what Denis Onyango did..so please don't pic.twitter.com/thsQVbr9Hc — Tumelo Mothiba ©️®️ (@The_Real_Tumelo) November 27, 2021

So Lebusa is also part of the anti Onyango gang pic.twitter.com/hvwRt6n6do — Our Rise is Limitless 👆 💛 (@SebothomaSolo) November 27, 2021

They're trying by all means to shift the blame from Lebusa to Onyango. Onyango as the last man he had to commit that foul today. https://t.co/X7ANog6NMJ — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) November 27, 2021

3 points 👉 takes us to 30points



We Move, Onyango taking one for the team and keeping cleen-sheets#Sundowns — AR (@Ar_Marakalala) November 27, 2021

Sundowns fans can surprise you sometimes. What was Onyango supposed to do there? Allow the opponent to score an open net. https://t.co/XakZ293TJh — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) November 27, 2021

Eish Mfo

Onyango took 1 for us there

I salute him https://t.co/gI3dKjyTWN — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@DiscoNicholas) November 27, 2021

Do fans from Soweto teams honestly think their teams are competing with Mamelodi Sundowns FC for the #DStvPrem title? 🤔 — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) November 27, 2021

Everytime Sundowns tries to prosper.



Lebusa: pic.twitter.com/jxYN0ndryu — Dwabaman (@Dwabaman_ZA) November 27, 2021

Did you notice that it took 14 uninterrupted touches(40 seconds) by the players of @Masandawana to score their first goal, the 14th touch one was the opening goal by Neo Maema?!#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/K33bxeb0S9 — Javas Nkambule (@javasnkambule) November 28, 2021

No we happy he took one for the team n he will rest for 2 games maybe PSL can look at it n give him 5 games suspension but we not blaming Onyango at all https://t.co/8ihDrHCh3e — Strata ke Office #SKO (@gevaarlik21) November 27, 2021

Onyango did well here. There is none to blame him for — Leeroy Bogolo Scott (@bogolo_scott) November 27, 2021

People that watch football with their left eye 😪 How is Onyango even being questioned! https://t.co/NszwKPCfRL — FearGod🖤🌻 (@Goddessminaj15) November 27, 2021

Are Sundowns fans happy with what Onyango just did? pic.twitter.com/CbfxFfEMsl — Mmege (@Tattooed_Exec) November 27, 2021