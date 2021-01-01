PSL

Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns have turned PSL into farmer's league and need to relocate to France

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Gaston Sirino Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate goal
The Brazilians wrapped up the league crown with three matches to go in what sparked fans to taunt rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a record fourth straight Premier Soccer League title on Wednesday after beating SuperSport United 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld.

It was their 11th league crown in this PSL era which began in 1996.

Interestingly, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport have won a combined 11 PSL titles in the same era.

This is how social media reacted to Sundowns' triumph.

