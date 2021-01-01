Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns have turned PSL into farmer's league and need to relocate to France

The Brazilians wrapped up the league crown with three matches to go in what sparked fans to taunt rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a record fourth straight Premier Soccer League title on Wednesday after beating SuperSport United 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld.

It was their 11th league crown in this PSL era which began in 1996.

Article continues below

Interestingly, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport have won a combined 11 PSL titles in the same era.

This is how social media reacted to Sundowns' triumph.

No curse formed against you shall proaper at the all mighty Mamelodi #Sundowns. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gnOFh1ORmB — Champ11on 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) May 26, 2021

My girl said she wants a title,I told her to sign for Mamelodi Sundowns 🚶🏿‍♂️#DStvPrem#theinsidepost #Sundowns11 pic.twitter.com/JwIS26j6le — NG Chauke (@Glenn_ngc) May 27, 2021

Thanks cc Carol,we did it for Anele and Motjeka pic.twitter.com/R6KvCU6VAJ — @nkomazibranch of Mamelodi Sundowns fc supporters (@nkomazibranch) May 27, 2021

At first Swallows was tipped to win the league, when they faltered, AmaZulu was the next favourite.



Thee loudest noise came from the faded Soweto teams.



Mamelodi Sundowns dominance prevailed at the end 👆😉 — Johnny (@JohnnyMasilela) May 27, 2021

Is no longer Mamelodi Sundowns,it is now called Mamelodi back to back pic.twitter.com/9hPleNDp2a — baby daddy (@Faniface2) May 27, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns turned PSL into Farmers league, they need to relocate to France and play against bo PSG. Enough is Enough. Congratulations @Masandawana for winning the league again. ❤️&✌🏾 #KBY — 🎉#BetterDaze (May 25th) 🎉 (@_KeClva_) May 27, 2021

We don't have to beat Kaizer Chiefs to win the league!!! We are Mamelodi Sundowns 💚 💛 👆🏾 👆🏾 https://t.co/sQjvBkKrZZ — Mandla Patson®️ (@Mandla_Patson) May 27, 2021

Waking up as champions like...#KBY 👆👆👆👆 pic.twitter.com/JtO4hoMmy3 — Miss Mamelodi Sundowns: 1st Princess (@PearlNtshehi) May 27, 2021

We are not Manchester City

We are not Liverpool

We are not Barcelona FC

We are not Real Madrid

We are not Borussia Dortmund

We are not FC Bayern Munich



WE ARE MAMELODI SUNDOWNS FOOTBALL CLUB #KBY @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/zbvpXVFjEb — POTTER 19 (@MapogoArthur) May 27, 2021

Dear Mamelodi Sundowns FC technical team, let all our players rest now and give us your loyal supporters a chance to play the remaining games. I want to be Shalulile. — 4PEAT_Mzala (@Jaresh012) May 27, 2021

Good morning to you if your FC has turned the Premier Soccer League into a farmers league 🥺🥺. — C11amp El Raja 🙏🇮🇹 (@Lucky_Mthombeni) May 27, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns has won 11 PSL titles in 24 years, kanti what are other teams doing... pic.twitter.com/v3NFrGPak0 — Shimaninki 🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) May 26, 2021

All I know is that Orlando Pirates FC will congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns FC on winning the #DStvPrem league but those from the family business will never!! pic.twitter.com/XMlLmivnXJ — Back2Back2Back2Back🏆 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 26, 2021

If U were not on sick I'd swear U went partying with Mamelodi Sundowns your voice is still a lil husky ...



But we are grateful You qre in good spirits...Welcome back@ThabisoTema#powerbreakfast — Thapelo Malete (@ThapeloMalete_) May 27, 2021

Steve Khompela, Senior coach of Mamelodi Sundowns

First piece of silverware for this man

👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛 pic.twitter.com/UEm549keFv — Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) May 26, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns have now secured as many league titles as rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United COMBINED in the PSL era. 👀https://t.co/fXi2FWMxC6 pic.twitter.com/hZRBKCCDjC — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) May 26, 2021