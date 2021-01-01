Fan View: Mamelodi Sundowns have turned PSL into farmer's league and need to relocate to France
Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a record fourth straight Premier Soccer League title on Wednesday after beating SuperSport United 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld.
It was their 11th league crown in this PSL era which began in 1996.
Interestingly, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport have won a combined 11 PSL titles in the same era.
This is how social media reacted to Sundowns' triumph.
No curse formed against you shall proaper at the all mighty Mamelodi #Sundowns. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gnOFh1ORmB— Champ11on 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) May 26, 2021
My girl said she wants a title,I told her to sign for Mamelodi Sundowns 🚶🏿♂️#DStvPrem#theinsidepost #Sundowns11 pic.twitter.com/JwIS26j6le— NG Chauke (@Glenn_ngc) May 27, 2021
Thanks cc Carol,we did it for Anele and Motjeka pic.twitter.com/R6KvCU6VAJ— @nkomazibranch of Mamelodi Sundowns fc supporters (@nkomazibranch) May 27, 2021
At first Swallows was tipped to win the league, when they faltered, AmaZulu was the next favourite.— Johnny (@JohnnyMasilela) May 27, 2021
Thee loudest noise came from the faded Soweto teams.
Mamelodi Sundowns dominance prevailed at the end 👆😉
Is no longer Mamelodi Sundowns,it is now called Mamelodi back to back pic.twitter.com/9hPleNDp2a— baby daddy (@Faniface2) May 27, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns turned PSL into Farmers league, they need to relocate to France and play against bo PSG. Enough is Enough. Congratulations @Masandawana for winning the league again. ❤️&✌🏾 #KBY— 🎉#BetterDaze (May 25th) 🎉 (@_KeClva_) May 27, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns FC be like. #DStvPrem #Champ11ons pic.twitter.com/cBjcNOfZkx— 30 Goals for Romeo!! (@zeeontv) May 27, 2021
We don't have to beat Kaizer Chiefs to win the league!!! We are Mamelodi Sundowns 💚 💛 👆🏾 👆🏾 https://t.co/sQjvBkKrZZ— Mandla Patson®️ (@Mandla_Patson) May 27, 2021
Waking up as champions like...#KBY 👆👆👆👆 pic.twitter.com/JtO4hoMmy3— Miss Mamelodi Sundowns: 1st Princess (@PearlNtshehi) May 27, 2021
We are not Manchester City— POTTER 19 (@MapogoArthur) May 27, 2021
We are not Liverpool
We are not Barcelona FC
We are not Real Madrid
We are not Borussia Dortmund
We are not FC Bayern Munich
WE ARE MAMELODI SUNDOWNS FOOTBALL CLUB #KBY @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/zbvpXVFjEb
Dear Mamelodi Sundowns FC technical team, let all our players rest now and give us your loyal supporters a chance to play the remaining games. I want to be Shalulile.— 4PEAT_Mzala (@Jaresh012) May 27, 2021
Good morning to you if your FC has turned the Premier Soccer League into a farmers league 🥺🥺.— C11amp El Raja 🙏🇮🇹 (@Lucky_Mthombeni) May 27, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns has won 11 PSL titles in 24 years, kanti what are other teams doing... pic.twitter.com/v3NFrGPak0— Shimaninki 🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) May 26, 2021
All I know is that Orlando Pirates FC will congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns FC on winning the #DStvPrem league but those from the family business will never!! pic.twitter.com/XMlLmivnXJ— Back2Back2Back2Back🏆 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 26, 2021
If U were not on sick I'd swear U went partying with Mamelodi Sundowns your voice is still a lil husky ...— Thapelo Malete (@ThapeloMalete_) May 27, 2021
But we are grateful You qre in good spirits...Welcome back@ThabisoTema#powerbreakfast
Steve Khompela, Senior coach of Mamelodi Sundowns— Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) May 26, 2021
First piece of silverware for this man
👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛👆💛 pic.twitter.com/UEm549keFv
Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the league, @coach_rulani and @komphelasteve well done.— The Technocrat 🇿🇦 (@Thabo_L96) May 26, 2021
#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/JMnUIg34fS
Mamelodi Sundowns have now secured as many league titles as rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United COMBINED in the PSL era. 👀https://t.co/fXi2FWMxC6 pic.twitter.com/hZRBKCCDjC— iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) May 26, 2021
Steve Komphela tonight after winning the #DStvPrem league with Mamelodi Sundowns FC... #SSDiski #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/OWNvXa23sv— Back2Back2Back2Back🏆 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 26, 2021
Wether uyaminya or awuminyi we are wrapping this farmers league today. For the past 8 years Mamelodi Sundowns has been driving this thing alone. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/JY7Yn4yrV0— 30 Goals for Romeo!! (@zeeontv) May 26, 2021