Mamelodi Sundowns failed to open an 11-point gap on top of the PSL table after being held to a 1-1 draw with their hosts Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Masandawana conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Khuliso Mudau brought down Ashley du Preez in the danger zone. Junior Mendieta stepped up to take the spot-kick and ensured his team went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The defending champions bounced back when Thapelo Morena initiated an attack in the 59th minute, finding Thabiso Kutumela in a good area.

The latter then set up Lyle Lakay, who brilliantly finished from outside the 18-yard area to ensure the points were shared. It was the third draw for the league leaders in the last four league matches.

The results ensured the unbeaten Brazilians reached 31 points from 13 matches, after registering nine wins and four draws, while their opponents are fourth on 22 from 14 matches. Stellies have won five matches, drawn seven, and lost two.

Article continues below

After Saturday's stalemate, here are the best reactions from the fans.

Dropping 6 points in 4 games would mean that the chasing pack will close the gap in any top league worldwide but I guess Mamelodi #Sundowns have no competition in this farmers league. — champ11on 🏆 💛💚👆🏾 (@vigo_mmina_tau) December 4, 2021

I like it when Mamelodi Sundowns fans are frustrated 😍 — Mandisa😌💙 (@Nkoskhodola_23) December 4, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns fc must lose a game , that is my opinion go and argue with under ground gangs. Poor game plan from the champion. — Mgiji (@Mgiji3) December 4, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns is dropping points .. i like it 😂🤣🤣 @Tobisani1 — #BaxterOut brigades are MAD!! (@kamo_Gelo93) December 4, 2021

4/12 points is a disaster at Mamelodi Sundowns!!! — Mpho Ncube (@Pitsere) December 4, 2021

Another thing, Gaston is not Themba’s equal. All the 10’s at Mamelodi Sundowns are Themba’s co-pilots. He’s the captain.



Themba has no equal. He can have an off day, be off form but an equal? Not in this league. https://t.co/qz1QMm0cIp — Khensani (@bhutikhens) December 4, 2021

Good game between Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns



Wind was a huge factor in this game



Stellies will be happy with a point



Masandawana came back and maintain unbeaten run#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #Sundowns #Stellenbosch #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/8hWI2dKtIz — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) December 4, 2021

Still looks good on top. Its a fair result for us cause we nearly lost this game. pic.twitter.com/X6DiK8OgZH — Mamelodi Sundowns Fans Page (@Sundowns_Fans) December 4, 2021

In this Sundowns team there are untouchable players. You critisize Mshishi you are in trouble. pic.twitter.com/VPp6eVgkIW — Odwa (@Odwa57332847) December 5, 2021

PSL is not competitive because Mamelodi Sundowns has 3 coaches and this squad 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/afMG6b26DS — Karabo (@karabeast24) December 4, 2021

Man City n Mamelodi Sundowns same whattsup group 🙌 #EPL #PSL — Tshepo Guest (MBA) (@TshepoGuest) December 4, 2021

This match could've ended ka 1-0...Stellenbosch goalkeeper disappointed me 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/mHKAUoYUuE — Kurhula (@THE_REAL_P_LYN) December 4, 2021

Wanna make a joke about "Beating Stellenbosch is not for everyone"....but im not in the mood — #TheBucsAndTheBlues (@TK_the_Pirate) December 4, 2021

Stellenbosch best Chiefs, drew with Sundowns then held 3 against The Mighty Bucs💀 — Mooi (@MooiAF) December 4, 2021