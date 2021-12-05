Fan View: 'Mamelodi Sundowns have no competition in this farmer's league' - mixed reactions after Stellenbosch draw
Mamelodi Sundowns failed to open an 11-point gap on top of the PSL table after being held to a 1-1 draw with their hosts Stellenbosch on Saturday.
Masandawana conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Khuliso Mudau brought down Ashley du Preez in the danger zone. Junior Mendieta stepped up to take the spot-kick and ensured his team went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
The defending champions bounced back when Thapelo Morena initiated an attack in the 59th minute, finding Thabiso Kutumela in a good area.
The latter then set up Lyle Lakay, who brilliantly finished from outside the 18-yard area to ensure the points were shared. It was the third draw for the league leaders in the last four league matches.
The results ensured the unbeaten Brazilians reached 31 points from 13 matches, after registering nine wins and four draws, while their opponents are fourth on 22 from 14 matches. Stellies have won five matches, drawn seven, and lost two.
After Saturday's stalemate, here are the best reactions from the fans.