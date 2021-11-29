Fan View: Makaringe divides opinion despite Orlando Pirates' Caf Confederation Cup goal against LRPC Oilers

Kiplagat Sang
The 28-year-old scored late in the second half to help seal the win for Bucs but his performance came under heavy scrutiny

Fortune Makaringe's performance against LRPC Oilers of Liberia in a 2-0 away Caf Confederation Cup encounter at Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Sunday has sharply divided opinion on social media.

Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Makaringe scored to hand Bucs the vital win but the fans were divided on whether the latter should be a regular first-teamer or not.

The victory in West Africa puts the PSL side closer to the group stage but should the technical bench continue trusting Makaringe? 

Whereas some vehemently defended the midfielder, saying his performances have worked to silence his critics, some said he has always underperformed and should be among the players to leave the club when the next transfer window opens.

How Twitter debated Makaringe:

