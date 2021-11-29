Fan View: Makaringe divides opinion despite Orlando Pirates' Caf Confederation Cup goal against LRPC Oilers

Fortune Makaringe's performance against LRPC Oilers of Liberia in a 2-0 away Caf Confederation Cup encounter at Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Sunday has sharply divided opinion on social media.

Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Makaringe scored to hand Bucs the vital win but the fans were divided on whether the latter should be a regular first-teamer or not.

The victory in West Africa puts the PSL side closer to the group stage but should the technical bench continue trusting Makaringe?

Whereas some vehemently defended the midfielder, saying his performances have worked to silence his critics, some said he has always underperformed and should be among the players to leave the club when the next transfer window opens.

How Twitter debated Makaringe:

Makaringe is starting the next 10 games 🤣🤣 — Mingus🤭 (@Sir_M_Charles) November 28, 2021

Man, I don't want to lie, am happy that Fortune Makaringe scored today. 😬😊 — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter90) November 28, 2021

Makaringe scored meaning he won't be sitting on the bench anytime soon 😲😲😲 — ☠Thandeka☠🇿🇦🇵🇹 (@Thandeka__teez) November 28, 2021

Hate him? Nah bro people don't just hate you. Makaringe he's been constantly giving 2/10 performances. https://t.co/D22ealvaVZ — Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) November 29, 2021

Even when he performs well he's insulted... — KiNG🔴 (@BlaccOSi) November 28, 2021

Get Nodada, get Mokoena, get Kapinga... Fork out the money. You will not go anywhere nabo Mntambo, Makaringe @orlandopirates — TA SHANE 🇮🇱 (@Mdange_KaTshiw) November 28, 2021

Makaringe can't make one blunder or mistake per game, he's been underperforming, yes against Arrows he played well we did completement him nge first half only but 2nd half disappeared as usually. https://t.co/973PgYNktv — Sira (@SIRA2037) November 29, 2021

Where are the Makaringe haters ryt now pic.twitter.com/AQ8qoEQnCd — James St Patrick🗨 (@Jammie_Stpatric) November 28, 2021

Nothing new we all know it...by hitting crossbar on that Arrows game doesn't mean anything even hotto did it but improved a bit next game. Makaringe is no good — Keamogetswe Monaledi (@MonalediK) November 29, 2021

Makaringe is such a lucky human being...playing weak week in and week out... — 😎🌚Mrllaneous👑 🇿🇦 (@Siyavuya___3) November 28, 2021

I don't like it when I hear one of us talking like the noisy neighbours🥴🥴🥴 — Lepekola Bernard Makhanya05 (@Lb05Mc) November 28, 2021

Let's put hlatshwayo on transfer so that he can go to chiefs — Blessing (@Blessin69173135) November 29, 2021

Lol let's hope we will keep on winning. — Xolisa Mzantsi (@xolisa_mzantsi) November 29, 2021