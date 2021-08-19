Fan View: 'Let's be honest, most Kaizer Chiefs players don't deserve to be in Bafana squad'

The South Africa coach has released the 31-man provisional squad to select from ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana fans have reacted to the squad named by Hugo Broos on Thursday as the tactician's South Africa rebuilding project is about to be put to real test.

South Africa prepare to travel to Harare to face Zimbabwe on September 3 before hosting Ghana three days later.

There were notable omissions such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane, Sifiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho, Itumeleng Khune and Thabo Cele from the squad announced on Thursday.

The Belgian picked seven Mamelodi Sundowns players and five from Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates have contributed only defender Innocent Maela.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, centre-backs Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube, left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso and central midfielder Njabulo Blom are the Chiefs players selected.

However, some fans are not happy with all those Amakhosi players being selected.

With Ngcobo and Dube picked, other fans feel it is a message to Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter to consider the two ahead of Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso.

But let's be honest here most of the chiefs don't deserve to be there — LESEK'ZANA (@SPULETHA) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos is clear...Baxter must just do the honours and drop those guys.



The Chosen ones🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ThK7hMSZ3W — Motha (@Sbuda1_M) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos is dishing free lessons to Baxter on how we should set up at the back. — Thapelo Kgasago (@KgasagoThapelo) August 19, 2021

That is very bold from Hugo Broos. Both those Centre Backs should be starting at Kaizer Chiefs, including Bvuma at goals. Baxter has no choice but to play these players in the next 2 games. Mabiliso too will have to get game-time. — Kubo Kubo (@Bantu_Kubo) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos building that Bafana youth squad by force🔥👌🏿

Exciting stuff ahead. — Yuji (@thandophakela) August 19, 2021

That plumber Hugo Broos is very mad at clubs like Sekhukhune, Chippa, Arrows and Chiefs... https://t.co/dEzhD3Z1Fe — Dwabaman (@Dwabaman_ZA) August 19, 2021

If you think Hugo Broos is here to do favours or select players based on their reputation, forget it.



The man has sent a clear message that he is here to work, no time to play. pic.twitter.com/LVYVV0km1m — Just_Prince_Sports14⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) August 19, 2021

People were busy saying Njabulo Blom should be sold 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Hugo Broos names him in the Bafana Bafana squad.



I am happy ntwana. pic.twitter.com/6bHIzEVTNH — #WafaWafaArrows Tshemedi 👑 (@RealTshemedi) August 19, 2021

Best player in the division overlooked yet again.



Hugo Broos only watched Sundowns vs Chiefs and asked David Notoane to select the rest for him pic.twitter.com/TIo31F1Pea — Bryan Naicker (@bryan_naicker) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦

I have nothing against Maela but Lyle Lakay is 10 × better than Maela. pic.twitter.com/FhqmiNfIgO — Busani Mtalana ️🌟 (@Busani_MtalanaM) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos turned a blind eye🤣😂😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1jTVl0g7rQ — Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos for SAFA president🔥🔥🕯🕯 he is here to fix our football — Mvelo Lusiba (@mvelo_lusiba63) August 19, 2021

Possible line up for Hugo Broos. The future of our Bafana Bafana team is exciting. pic.twitter.com/rPfKfGKpFq — The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) August 19, 2021

Hugo Broos is clear. Even if we don't go to the World Cup, but this is the right path. — El Raja 🙏🇮🇹 (@Lucky_Mthombeni) August 19, 2021

Did Hugo Broos say Musha Lebusha?😅😅..he's gonna comfuse our LB pic.twitter.com/O5uQrqVuA3 — Dis-NeGro33 (@agreement33gee1) August 19, 2021