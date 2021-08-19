Fan View: 'Let's be honest, most Kaizer Chiefs players don't deserve to be in Bafana squad'
Bafana Bafana fans have reacted to the squad named by Hugo Broos on Thursday as the tactician's South Africa rebuilding project is about to be put to real test.
South Africa prepare to travel to Harare to face Zimbabwe on September 3 before hosting Ghana three days later.
There were notable omissions such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane, Sifiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho, Itumeleng Khune and Thabo Cele from the squad announced on Thursday.
The Belgian picked seven Mamelodi Sundowns players and five from Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates have contributed only defender Innocent Maela.
Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, centre-backs Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube, left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso and central midfielder Njabulo Blom are the Chiefs players selected.
However, some fans are not happy with all those Amakhosi players being selected.
With Ngcobo and Dube picked, other fans feel it is a message to Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter to consider the two ahead of Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso.