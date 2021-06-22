Fan View: Learn from Asamoah Gyan - Ghana divided over Hudson-Odoi

The Black Stars target is once again in the news following a word of caution from ex-international Charles Taylor

It's been a big debate on social media after former Ghana playmaker Charles Taylor advised Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi to continue his international career with England despite interest from the Black Stars.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, Hudson-Odoi is eligible to represent either nation at senior level, and currently plays for the Three Lions, for whom he has three caps to his name so far.

The Champions League winner recently expressed openness to a possible future with the Black Stars, soon following up with a meeting with Ghana officials, including national President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

Taylor, famous for his time with local giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, however, thinks a possible nationality switch is a bad idea.

Reactions have indeed come in many forms and fans are divided on the matter.

Below are the best posts:

Many people see nothing wrong with Taylor said because many can't see how far reaching such statements are.



And it's all over tweeter and whatsapp.



If we can get the best players in the world to represent us, regardless of how you feel about the country or the GFA you should — Enoch (@agyeitah) June 22, 2021

Charles’s Taylor’s advice to Hudson Odoi 😂😂😂not to play for BLÃÇK ⭐️ stars dem go end man ein career🤔p33😂 pic.twitter.com/gApcXD20Qg — Son of Kofi kinaata 💢💪🙏💢 (@KwesiVibes13) June 22, 2021

Why should Charles Taylor advise Hudson-Odoi against join the Blackstars 😳.........is he normal? — David Axelrode (@davidaxelrode) June 22, 2021

Odoi dont come and waste your time. You ever hear of selection fee? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XaDRllaDlb — eddie🦅 (@edem_DemsLfc) June 22, 2021

Masa, masa. Let Taylor be. Taylor is giving a good advice here. Taylor's career came to an end because a bad injury he sustained at Chan 2009. The FA neglected him since. You want such a person to advice promising talents like Odoi to play for Ghana? Come again https://t.co/PBcQf2h1ax — E. K. A. (@_chiefblue) June 22, 2021

The truth hurts but I share in Taylor’s thought and advice. Run Odoi, Run!!! pic.twitter.com/fDqAoph3G5 — Hymns #FixTheCountry 🇬🇭 (@BLanyoh) June 22, 2021

Charles Taylor's advice to Odoi is just a sad truth. That's the reality — Tuga #YNWA❤ (@Quarsam75) June 22, 2021

Callum Hudson Odoi isn't stupid, you know.

He is touching base for a reason. He is seeking out the Ministry, GFA & Presidency for a reason. He is fraternizing, playing cage footy for a reason. Heck, CHO is even promising infrastracture, investments.

All these for nothing? Think! — Victor Atsu Tamakloe 🇬🇭 (@AtsuTamakloe) June 22, 2021

U pple kuraa is Odoi the player to give us the Afcon trophy huh..Look at the banku coach u guys went for..Taylor is saying the truth wai. — Benedict Aidoo (@Benedic65478714) June 22, 2021

Since the arrival of Callum Hudson-Odoi in Ghana till now, nobody has given a good reason why he should snub the Black Stars. They keep mentioning K.P. Boateng, Kwarasey and co. — Frank Appiah (@sportyfrank) June 22, 2021

Hudson Odoi please do neutralize and play for Scotland — Ezekiel (@Ezekiel48418927) June 22, 2021

Those Manchester United Fans begging Odoi to play for Ghana nu massa mo kaase y3 gyimi ong? You want to insult him like you did to Asamoah Gyan. Christian Atsu plays just like him so lets support Atsu to deliver. — Erling Haaland for Chelsea (@Danquakkk) June 22, 2021

Odoi please don’t come to Ghana 🇬🇭 #SportsCenter — QUEKU AMEYAW .J. BRIGHT (@QUEKU_) June 22, 2021

Charles Taylor's advice to Hudson Odoi is the bitter truth but the hypocrites will come after him.



Asamoah Gyan gave his all for the black stars but is mostly remembered for his missed penalty. — Lovely (@Tuga7788) June 22, 2021