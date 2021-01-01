Barcelona

Fan View: '#KoemanOut' - Barcelona’s African fans explode after slip-up in LaLiga race

Blaugrana looked to have done enough in the first half with a two-goal lead, but they were left frustrated by the Frogs

Ronald Koeman has been asked to resign as Barcelona manager as Blaugrana’s LaLiga ambitions suffered a massive blow with a 3-3 draw at Levante.

Barca looked to have done enough in the first half after taking a two-goal lead, however, the Camp Nou giants were ultimately made to pay as substitute Sergio Leon struck late to salvage a draw for the Frogs.

Following this damaging draw, Koeman’s men missed out on the chance to go top of LaLiga, but have moved up into second place, with Atletico and Real Madrid having a game at hand.

The club’s fans are furious and have taken to social media to ask the Dutchman to quit his role.

