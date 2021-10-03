Fan View: ‘Schooled Messi and Neymar’ – Kamaldeen’s super performance against PSG excites fans
Prince Narkortu Teye
Oct 03, 2021 17:04 UTC +00:00
Getty Images
Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana arguably stole the day as Stade Rennes beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The left-winger was at his best as he assisted one goal and caused havoc to the visitors’ defence, particularly Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, throughout the matchday nine fixture at Roazhon Park.
In a game which featured Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, Brazil talisman Neymar Jr and France forward Kylian Mbappe, the Ghanaian stole the headlines after the game, with many raving about his quality.
Editors' Picks
- FIFA22: Picking a Kaizer Chiefs/Orlando Pirates combined XI
- 'I lent Brooklyn Beckham my shin pads' - Former Arsenal academy star Anthony on the Gunners' golden generation
- Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye not convinced by Bafana Bafana defenders Xulu and De Reuck
- Mbappe and Benzema offer Real Madrid thrilling vision of the future with Nations League heroics
Sampled below are some of the best reactions: