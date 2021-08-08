Fan View: Kamaldeen ahead of Messi and Mbappe - Ghana teenager's fine Ligue 1 start
Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has left many in awe after delivering a sweet finish on his French Ligue 1 debut as Stade Rennes and Lens settled for a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
On his competitive bow for Bruno Gensio’s outfit, the 19-year-old netted just 14 minutes into the game, going on a long run into the box before delivering a curling effort into the net.
It was a huge statement for the attacker following his much-publicised transfer from Danish fold Nordsjaelland, where he snubbed interest from Ajax, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.
Thousands of fans have taken to social media to sing his praise after Sunday’s exploits, some comparing him to Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and others to the club's reported imminent new acquisition Lionel Messi.
Below are the best reactions.