Fan View: 'Wrong decision!' - Kaizer Chiefs supporters absolve sacked Hunt over PSL struggle

Gavin Hunt, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2020
The Amakhosi supporters have poured their hearts out following the news that the coach and the club have parted ways

Kaizer Chiefs fans have reacted in their numbers to the news head coach Gavin Hunt has been shown the door following some disappointing results in the Premier Socer League.

Chiefs confirmed the sacking of the coach after a 2-1 loss to Black Leopards and the responsibility to coach the team have been left in the hands of his assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

"Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season," a statement by Kaizer Chiefs read on Friday.

"During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions."

"In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. The Club will make further announcements in due course."

Some fans of the Naturena club felt the coach is not to blame for their struggles as he came at a time they are serving a Fifa transfer ban.

Here is how the fans reacted: 

 

