Fan View: 'Wrong decision!' - Kaizer Chiefs supporters absolve sacked Hunt over PSL struggle

The Amakhosi supporters have poured their hearts out following the news that the coach and the club have parted ways

Kaizer Chiefs fans have reacted in their numbers to the news head coach Gavin Hunt has been shown the door following some disappointing results in the Premier Socer League.

Chiefs confirmed the sacking of the coach after a 2-1 loss to Black Leopards and the responsibility to coach the team have been left in the hands of his assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

"Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season," a statement by Kaizer Chiefs read on Friday.

"During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions."

"In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. The Club will make further announcements in due course."

Some fans of the Naturena club felt the coach is not to blame for their struggles as he came at a time they are serving a Fifa transfer ban.

Here is how the fans reacted:

Wrong decision. Should have given him one more season by allowing him to sign players of his choice. He inherited a depleted squad low on morale after loosing the 19/20 league on the last day. — Willy Mertens (@WLM1621) May 28, 2021

How do U fire a coach who inherited a redundant squad and was never given an opportunity to to sign the players he wants and build his own team. But on the other hand it our beloved chiefs we talking about here they don’t want someone who will challenge them. — mthunzi the legal drug dealer 💊💊💉 (@hlelo_myson) May 28, 2021

I gave up on this Team💔

Pirates will take him then you’ll realize that the coach wasn’t the problem nxa!😠 pic.twitter.com/WqZoei2T9S — Dankeen Irish Radebe (@DankeenDe_Irish) May 28, 2021

You gotta be kidding me how do u honestly fire a coach who didn't even get to sign players ⛔⛔⛔ pic.twitter.com/IUskgYZzLz — Kid_Hydra99 (@KHydra99) May 28, 2021

Sources have revealed that Chiefs management didn't want to sign players Gavin Hunt wanted is it true admin? Why did you do this to Gavin Hunt if its true? You can't sign a coach and not want him to sign players He prefers its disgusting what your doing to him. — Blahk_Wolf (@Blahk_Wolf) May 28, 2021

I dont know how to react🤦‍♂️😏he was going to change our team thats for sure cz when he is in charge he sign his players,now whoever is coming some1 wil players 4 him n our team wont go back 2 glory days😥Sundowns once chanted Pitso must go n look at what he did😏All The Best Hunt pic.twitter.com/H1tHAmxzzA — Scelimpilo Cindi (@Mpillow) May 28, 2021

When will Bobby also walk the plank? Ever since he became our Team manager Chiefs Ayisafani. Our Team has become a shadow of its former self. — 🇿🇦Mark Boikanyo🇿🇦 (@mark_boikanyo) May 28, 2021

We can chop and change Coaches however we want but as long as Bobby is there we're going nowhere. — Mohlala-Mokoena (@BigC_04) May 28, 2021

We support your decision however I personally think the problem is more into players than a coach. Our players lack commitment and focus so is pointless to always replace coaches while we have useless players who doesn’t show any commitment to meet the end targets.❤️&✌️ — EKP (@KgapePhaladi) May 28, 2021

They were already in disagreement in terms of players. Hunt wanted a whole overall of players but spaza management didn't want to buy players — Clarity of Purpose 🧠 💖 (@Tsutsu68749526) May 28, 2021

It might be true,Chiefs must just accept the fact that Sundowns has raptured the glamorous status permanently, as long as family development continues especially the incompetent Bobby remains team manager,unless they remove him & place him somewhere in the offices,it's over khosi — Convoy (@convoymokhwele1) May 28, 2021

The coach didn't cover himself with glory. Players selection, lack of strategic to win games, player management and teM direction. Players also seems to have played a role in getting him out. The club will ultimately come out bruised. Poor planning from started from management. — OBIE Kobua (@ogkobua) May 28, 2021

Mixed emotions about this move. The problems are bigger than the coach alone. We seems to be focusing on instant gratification and not a sustainable long term solution. We will get a new coach, win a cup or 2, but the problems will resurface. Chiefs might be relegated one day. — OBIE Kobua (@ogkobua) May 28, 2021

I'm happy but at the same time worried because from what I've seen in the recent years, My team could be announcing Molefi Ntseki by tomorrow 😭😬😬 pic.twitter.com/Ouh2Q3Ehiv — Stash 👑🙌 (@Mivo2425) May 28, 2021

Asbonge!!!✌

Give Zwane and Sheppard some time, at least they don't have profile to protect with draws.



This won't fix Kaizer Chiefs problems when Bobby is still in charge but at least this is a step forward. Hunt has failed but that doesn't make him a bad coach just not for KC pic.twitter.com/vEzrbUJE1U — Stash 👑🙌 (@Mivo2425) May 28, 2021