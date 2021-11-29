Fan View: ‘Kaizer Chiefs should keep chasing glory and put fear in Mamelodi Sundowns’

Kaizer Chiefs fans have urged their team to keep chasing the title and instil fear in Mamelodi Sundowns after their 3-1 Premier Soccer League win against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi dominated the top-flight game and took the lead through Keagan Dolly in the 43rd minute before Khama Billiat made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Billiat added the third in the 53rd minute and despite the Birds pulling a goal back courtesy of Lebohang Mokoena in the 63rd minute, Chiefs held on to pick up their sixth win of the season.

The win also saw the Soweto giants move second on the 16-team table with 22 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table toppers and champions Sundowns, who also have a game in hand.

Below is how Chiefs fans reacted after the latest victory, which saw them bounce back to winning ways having drawn 1-1 against AmaZulu in their last league assignment.

Guess who fought their way from the bottom to 2nd on the log?

League is a marathon and it’s about to get interesting at the top with more games to be played.

Kaizer Chiefs won’t hand the title to anyone #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/sn0TK3kUFQ — .. (@reign_gentleman) November 28, 2021

Ngezana is back. We are winning the league.



Kaizer Chiefs unbeaten in 4 games!!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/bTsVN7NETA — The Chiefs Way (@TheChiefsWay) November 28, 2021

Abuyile Amakhosi, can we have a friendly match with Manchester City or Bayern!

Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest & best Club in the World. #Amakhosi4 🥳😎😎

Shapaaaaaa Khosi Shapaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/b9vZaX8WJV — Brown skin girl (@Abo_Qua) November 28, 2021

This duo, as long as they are happy and fit I feel there's hope for Kaizer Chiefs. Danko Keagan Dolly, danko Khama Billiat... pic.twitter.com/rgAze4BF2r — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) November 28, 2021

3 points nakanjani boys today.morning Kaizer Chiefs ❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/qUHWDEn0Ny — Ncala✌ Mtungwa ✌Nhlanhla.weKhosi (@Nhlanhl79165024) November 28, 2021

Started from the bottom now my whole team effin here😭❤️ Kaizer Chiefs Football Club✌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/v26VyTNDMw — ; (@tintswalomegacy) November 28, 2021

Dolly is the best signing kaizer chiefs has made in the past 6 seasons.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/h7yloKE7hK — Conquer (@Conquer_Modiba) November 28, 2021

Is it too early to say Good morning deputy log leaders @KaizerChiefs ✌️😁✌️? pic.twitter.com/yAyDdWWYOz — Una 30 (@ThabisoMishack) November 29, 2021

Congratulations @khama_Billiat11, great performance, good win for the team @KaizerChiefs. Upward and onward ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1CxffF8snk — Sifiso Gumede (@Sifiso_Gumede) November 28, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs ya loya, 1 win and they move from number 8 to number 2🤔😁😁😂 pic.twitter.com/oTxQg1b8Tm — MaThebula 🇿🇦 (@McTebuler) November 28, 2021

Keep chasing once the leaders look back they will loose focus n footsteps will add fear n pressure to Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs fan all the way 🇿🇦💯♥️& ✌️🏇🏃🐎🏃🏇🏃🐎🏃🏇🏃🌹 pic.twitter.com/HLlhhoyjZi — Masedi Mmola (@MasediMmola) November 28, 2021

This is the Kaizer chiefs we all know 💛..The boys are making us proud and happy now💛✌..Khosi nation..#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/b1eFJEEcHJ — Coco_blvck58 (@CORNEiMthi78) November 28, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs won, tomorrow it will be a wonderful Monday🤗 😃😍 👌 pic.twitter.com/Vy8ecNnRo5 — CERTIFIED® PRIDE™🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@njone_pride) November 28, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is gonna win the League — Tsonga Vaxxed 💉💉 Gent  (@Lany_Borwa) November 28, 2021

I just thought should take these screenshot, it has been long since we were number 2 On the log.#KaizerChiefs

✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/pb3xHtRSoO — David Selemogo (@MrDee_deza) November 28, 2021