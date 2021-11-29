Fan View: ‘Kaizer Chiefs should keep chasing glory and put fear in Mamelodi Sundowns’
Kaizer Chiefs fans have urged their team to keep chasing the title and instil fear in Mamelodi Sundowns after their 3-1 Premier Soccer League win against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
Amakhosi dominated the top-flight game and took the lead through Keagan Dolly in the 43rd minute before Khama Billiat made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.
Billiat added the third in the 53rd minute and despite the Birds pulling a goal back courtesy of Lebohang Mokoena in the 63rd minute, Chiefs held on to pick up their sixth win of the season.
The win also saw the Soweto giants move second on the 16-team table with 22 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table toppers and champions Sundowns, who also have a game in hand.
Below is how Chiefs fans reacted after the latest victory, which saw them bounce back to winning ways having drawn 1-1 against AmaZulu in their last league assignment.