Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs playing boring football under Stuart Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs made it two wins in a row in the Premier Soccer League when they edged out Maritzburg United 1-0 on Sunday night.

The only goal of the match was scored by Bernard Parker, who headed home Khama Billiat's cross three minutes after the hour-mark at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Amakhosi fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game with most supporters not happy with the type of football played by the team under coach Stuart Baxter.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Chiefs defeating Maritzburg:

Baxter plays the most boring football ever #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/bCIl5k1N1H — Reimont 🇿🇦 (@RayRayKG) November 21, 2021

Stuart Baxter ball is the most depressing ball I ever watched, angifuni ungatsho. — lil bro' (@SIYAMTHANDA_1ST) November 21, 2021

3 things boring about Baxter



(I)playing defensive game

(ii)Late Sub

(III) not having confidence in young players pic.twitter.com/bfQqc8SDxW — MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) November 21, 2021

I'm Tired of Baxter's Boring tactics pic.twitter.com/U3cqV6fgFJ — TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) November 21, 2021

I can't believe we waited for this boring game. Baxter 🚮 🚮 🚮. Poor tactics. Boring game shame. 😭 — Samzen (@VelleyD) November 21, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is going nowhere with Stuart Baxter at the helm. — Phaahla 🇿🇦 (@TauYaPhaahla) November 21, 2021

Got out of bed for this boring game



Let's do to Baxter what was done to Ole pic.twitter.com/7jghIf6yIG — Queen Tsonga (@Tsholo_jS) November 21, 2021

Is this what we gonna watch the entire season??? Baxter 🚮.

What a boring game — Samzen (@VelleyD) November 21, 2021

The problem is that the more Stuart Baxter wins dirty, his definately not going anywhere anytime soon... — RAMINGTON SIWELA🎓 (@MrKeepDurbaning) November 21, 2021

Baxter is so useless and it's very boring watching how we play. We have youngsters that deserve to plying than Agay — Rox (@RoxRonza) November 21, 2021

I think Baxter is getting old he is playing the most boring football in the world sies #Amakhosi4 — Nkosekhaya Velem (@nkosi_87) November 21, 2021

Baxter is playing a defensive football and it's boring...😏 — ⭐⭐ (@IamAbe_M) November 21, 2021

Stuart Baxter is useless!

Stuart Baxter is useless!#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem — Thabelang Maema🇿🇦 (@Thabelang_Maema) November 21, 2021

Players are demotivated Baxter is the problem what a boring game while there is ball playing player on the bench... The bench look good than the starting line up why the coach is defending a 0-0 score line mxm — tshepo sekautu (@CKautuTshepo) November 21, 2021

One day Stuart Baxter should tell us what this philosophy of his of playing nine defenders in every game is called. I swear if I'm asked what's his playing philosophy or what type of football is Kaizer Chiefs playing in order to save my life I'd be the late... — Kaizer Chiefs Online Supporters Branch (@KCOnline_Branch) November 21, 2021

Baxter has turned Chiefs into a small team, every game Chiefs is set up in a way that shows that we are going to be marking all game, who plays 2 CM and a defender as CDM and no Attacking Mid, they is no link between front 3 and mid, Boring football and tactics — Keyser Söze (@BotsieHartog) November 21, 2021

As a fan I must say, Chiefs play boring football — Anele Khonjwayo (@AKhonjwayo) November 21, 2021

Even after a win comments under #StuartBaxter are that he must go @KaizerChiefs @alfavina @kaizerm_jr wa just trying to help. He has so many weaknesses that guy. Defensive, don't use youngsters, plays off position. Your relationship with Baxter won't last gents, just le go. — Bobo (@BonganNkambule) November 21, 2021

Very boring tactics from kaizer chiefs but we'll take 3 points nonetheless. — God's Defense General👮🏿‍♂️ (@kay_raps) November 21, 2021

Chiefs' style of play is boring, TS Galaxy are playing better then Them.#DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life — Mtshepana (@Mtshepa14949995) November 21, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is playing boring, defensive football and no attempt at goal, boring. !@Pushca_SA @KaizerChiefs https://t.co/m5Q2xvLwzg — Brian Nyezi (@BrianNyezi) November 21, 2021

Stuart Baxter must be given an ultimatum or something, nah man — Mohananwa Yo Modaladala (@Mohananwa_Thwii) November 21, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs plays the most boring football in the PSL 🚮💩 — Xhosa 🇿🇦 (@Aphelele_Mtheza) November 21, 2021

Chiefs play really boring football. why am i here? 😭 — Scott’s Tot (@TebogoCurtis_) Article continues below November 21, 2021