Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs playing boring football under Stuart Baxter
Austin Ditlhobolo
Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs made it two wins in a row in the Premier Soccer League when they edged out Maritzburg United 1-0 on Sunday night.
The only goal of the match was scored by Bernard Parker, who headed home Khama Billiat's cross three minutes after the hour-mark at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Amakhosi fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game with most supporters not happy with the type of football played by the team under coach Stuart Baxter.
Check out how Twitter reacted to Chiefs defeating Maritzburg: