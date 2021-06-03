Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs played football for the first time this season

The Soweto giants finally ended a five-match winless run in the PSL in what sparked reaction on Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs fans gave a huge vote of confidence to Arthur Zwane following Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

Following the sacking of Gavin Hunt last week, Zwane and Dollin Sheppard took charge of Amakhosi against their KwaZulu-Natal visitors.

But it was Zwane who was picked up by the supporters who showered him with special praise.

Some, however, petitioned Pitso Mosimane to come and coach Amakhosi when he is done with his Al Ahly project.

Phakhama Arthur Zwane, your time is now #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/h6GwuBxgYN

This is the Chiefs we know, playing good football, no earoplane football, just tiki taka passes and we score. Great performance gents pic.twitter.com/mvGrpWxyJi — Ungasabi 😎 (@nkuleko_n) June 2, 2021

Amakhosiiiiiiiiiiiiii, lead us Arthur Zwane ✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/hqBppq2kmm — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) June 2, 2021

We are Kaizer Chiefs, we really doing well😊✌️#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zSxSz82boD — Melusi Sitshaluza (@MSitshaluza) June 2, 2021

Well done Arthur Zwane. They actually played football for the first time this season — jeff moloi (@jeffersohn) June 2, 2021

Well done @KaizerChiefs we can see the difference coach Arthur Zwane 👏👏👏🙏✌️ — IG:@santitotitus 🇿🇦 (@santito_sithole) June 2, 2021

The sooner you realize that this boy is nolonger a youngster but a matured star we will complete with Chelsea this year...what I'm trying to say is he is not a future anymore but he is our Prime Messi..Let's embrace that and trust in him....Messi was already a star at 19 pic.twitter.com/2u9nIjSQBZ — 🇿🇦SirBeardedZA♈⭐🌐 (@ArmstrongMalco3) June 2, 2021

Arrows gol but at least Arthur Zwane prepared better and did analysis. Better days are back. Rise Khosi Rise... — Gastro (@Gastro_o) June 2, 2021

Black Leopards beat Kaizer Chiefs and got relegated 6 days later.

Uyayazi iTechnology?

Don't mess with this FC. ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6IozAmVUc5 — 𝐍 𝐉 𝐀 𝐁 𝐔 𝐋 𝐎 (@iGraduatex2) June 2, 2021

I never doubted Arthur Zwane. What a genius — Doctor Corners (@Ceeya_Mav) June 2, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs deserves to suffer"



MTN 8 Fixture:

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/eTQCs9aPNt — CAFCL💛SEMI✌SOULS (@themba_le) June 2, 2021

When you have completed your project with Al Ahly please come back and coach our team @KaizerChiefs — SingabeSilo uMisuzulu (@Qhawe5654) June 2, 2021

How are abt we first predict how Chiefs are going to qualify for a MTN 8 next year. I think that's a easier than CAF Champions league pic.twitter.com/G3UMUzjlCr — Fanele Ndwandwe (@FNdwand) June 3, 2021

Had Chiefs and Hunt trusted the youth we would've been comfortably in the Top8, that Pirates MTN 8 1st Leg tie still haunts me. Hunt decided to stop rebuilding after that and it's been shite eversince. Sheppard and Zwane did the same. — Gastro (@Gastro_o) June 2, 2021

The lad has raised his hand. Give Bruce his contract @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/eNQUrWrYHc — CAFCL Semifinalist! (@ThabisoMishack) June 2, 2021

I'm not sure what to make of a coach referring to a player he coached as a cow — CAFCL SEMI FINALIST (@mshengulala) June 3, 2021

But Admin the oil money part is true... We really need that money especially when you consider that we are playing Chelsea in Club world cup😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tO6zj7kJYj — BoitshepoTlhomelang (@Boitshepo901) June 3, 2021