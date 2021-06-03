Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs played football for the first time this season
Last Updated
Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs fans gave a huge vote of confidence to Arthur Zwane following Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.
Following the sacking of Gavin Hunt last week, Zwane and Dollin Sheppard took charge of Amakhosi against their KwaZulu-Natal visitors.
But it was Zwane who was picked up by the supporters who showered him with special praise.
Editors' Picks
Some, however, petitioned Pitso Mosimane to come and coach Amakhosi when he is done with his Al Ahly project.
Phakhama Arthur Zwane, your time is now #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/h6GwuBxgYN