Fan View: 'Kaizer Chiefs' kit better' - Mamelodi Sundowns' new colours split opinion
After Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns launched their home and away kit, it has created an intense debate among the online fraternity.
Some have claimed Kaizer Chiefs launched far better kits, while some said the new jerseys are the true definition of the "yellow nation".
The club's spokesperson, Alex Shakoane, explained what influenced the new design for their 2021/22 season kits: "Looking at the individual elements in the design, they depict the rivers, deserts, and mountain ranges found all the way from the North right through to the South," said Shakoane on Tuesday.
Editors' Picks
"Our supporters can expect to wear a trendy jersey that stands out amongst the crowd and is a proud statement of African excellence. The launch of this unique shirt marks the fifth year anniversary of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League victory; it represents the club's ambitions to become the best football club on the continent and share our African artistry with the world."
The new kits have been designed by Puma - who have partnered with the Brazilians since 2016 - and its local marketing manager, Brett Bellinger said the new colours will be envied by many, although some fans might not agree with him.
"We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC's African roots, aspirations and achievements across both South Africa and the continent," said Bellinger.
How Twitter reacted to Sundowns' new kits: