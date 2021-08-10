Fan View: 'Kaizer Chiefs' kit better' - Mamelodi Sundowns' new colours split opinion

Masandawana have launched their new jerseys ahead of a season they are expected to start strong and retain the league title

After Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns launched their home and away kit, it has created an intense debate among the online fraternity.

Some have claimed Kaizer Chiefs launched far better kits, while some said the new jerseys are the true definition of the "yellow nation".

The club's spokesperson, Alex Shakoane, explained what influenced the new design for their 2021/22 season kits: "Looking at the individual elements in the design, they depict the rivers, deserts, and mountain ranges found all the way from the North right through to the South," said Shakoane on Tuesday.

"Our supporters can expect to wear a trendy jersey that stands out amongst the crowd and is a proud statement of African excellence. The launch of this unique shirt marks the fifth year anniversary of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League victory; it represents the club's ambitions to become the best football club on the continent and share our African artistry with the world."

The new kits have been designed by Puma - who have partnered with the Brazilians since 2016 - and its local marketing manager, Brett Bellinger said the new colours will be envied by many, although some fans might not agree with him.

Article continues below

"We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC's African roots, aspirations and achievements across both South Africa and the continent," said Bellinger.

How Twitter reacted to Sundowns' new kits:

Chiefs shirt is better 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️ — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) August 10, 2021

These colours ruin any beautiful design.... Them sundowns home jerseys all look the same. It's same design as man city away jersey but this one looks average cos of the colours. — ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) August 10, 2021

Nice, but @PUMASouthAfrica, how can you make a yellow 🌟 on a yellow Jersey, it should have been green, it's not visible. — TJ (@ThamsanqaTa) August 10, 2021

Nice one...Yellow is the colour.. — Thami Gibson Shidzinga (@ThamiGibson) August 10, 2021

Not ban at all 👌👌..Similar to Man City jersey pic.twitter.com/jYktjnRwFL — Monna wa Mopedi (@kgabokolobe3) August 10, 2021

we waited, we ran out of patience.. and this is what we get?? THIS IS TOTAL BEAUTY!!! How can you keep this beauty from us?? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love it.. its wonderful.. @PUMASouthAfrica and @pumafootball siyabonga.. 😍😍😍 — Themba Cushy... (@Themba29002930) August 10, 2021

Being similar to Man city away kit doesn't make it nice.. 🤣🤣🤣 — Mathole Ma_Bee (@LoveableMabee) August 10, 2021

I still think the star should have been green. Now it's only visible up close bcos of our colours. — Isaac Mafatle (@isaac_mafatle) August 10, 2021

I guess we have to accept dt we won't Ladicima star in our new Jersey.☹☹☹ — Sbonelo Mbohkaz 👆🏼 (@zamagembe) August 10, 2021

We need to do something about this as downs fans we can't let PSL get away with this — #Sonic (@CelimpiloMT) August 10, 2021

I know we have star players but we also deserve stars on our badge, not just one 👆 👆 👆 👆 — Mbumba (@mbuyies) August 10, 2021

Mara guys why don't you fight for the right to add our la decima star? Or at least print it on the Jersey sleeve like in Europe? — Nhlanhla (@NhlanhlaNgcoboR) August 10, 2021

I thought it was last season jersey. Any different from last season. — Solly Mphuthi (@sojas) August 10, 2021

We are the all mighty Mamelodi Sundowns 👆🏾 — Champ11on 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) August 10, 2021

They are not happy😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZdJCCDEb0i — Plett Branch (@VugoLuyenge) August 10, 2021

Beautiful this 👌👌👌my expectations are exceeded... 💛👆👆👆👆👆👆👆 — Vince Mabe Itsweng (@mabe_vince) August 10, 2021

The Orlando Pirates one is better 🙄 — 💎Tiino Savage 2.0🖤💝🔥 (@Tiino_Savage1) August 10, 2021