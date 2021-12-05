Fan View: 'Health always important than kicking a football' - Kaizer Chiefs lauded after skipping Cape Town City match
Kaizer Chiefs were a no-show on Saturday in the scheduled PSL game against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi had officially communicated to the league managers that they would not be able to honour the fixture after 31 members of the camp - players and technical team personnel - had tested positive for Covid-19.
Editors' Picks
- Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City: Citizens confirm Amakhosi no-show
- Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow: 'The biggest fraud in Russian football history', or a man misunderstood ahead of Man Utd move?
- PSL Wrap: AmaZulu draw pushes Royal AM above Kaizer Chiefs
- Mourinho moaning about referees, transfers and squad depth: Is Roma boss already going into meltdown?
However, the PSL did not communicate on the matter meaning Amakhosi did not get the green light to postpone their game.
As a result, the visitors are expected to be handed a walkover with a 3-0 win.
Although Chiefs might decide to appeal, they will also be aware that a potential precedent was set in January after second-tier side Cape Umoya's application to the PSL to have a fixture postponed because of a huge number of Covid-19 cases in their team, was rejected.
Cape Umoya's opponents that day, Cape Town Spurs, were handed a 3-0 walkover, which was also upheld at arbitration.
The fans have now reacted to the unsuccessful match, and here are the most interesting their views.