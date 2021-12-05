Kaizer Chiefs were a no-show on Saturday in the scheduled PSL game against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi had officially communicated to the league managers that they would not be able to honour the fixture after 31 members of the camp - players and technical team personnel - had tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the PSL did not communicate on the matter meaning Amakhosi did not get the green light to postpone their game.

As a result, the visitors are expected to be handed a walkover with a 3-0 win.

Although Chiefs might decide to appeal, they will also be aware that a potential precedent was set in January after second-tier side Cape Umoya's application to the PSL to have a fixture postponed because of a huge number of Covid-19 cases in their team, was rejected.

Cape Umoya's opponents that day, Cape Town Spurs, were handed a 3-0 walkover, which was also upheld at arbitration.

The fans have now reacted to the unsuccessful match, and here are the most interesting their views.

Good morning @KaizerChiefs and I hope everyone affected by covid 19 is feeling better this morning. The health of our players and everyone working for the club will always be more important than kicking a football ❤️ &✌🏾. — Una Theti (@Sgadi28) December 5, 2021

You follow the Covid-19 procedures first before you follow the ones of PSL and SAFA... Kaizer Chiefs didn't want to risk the lives of others in your team... Lives were saved yesterday. Safety first! https://t.co/plAttspHEM — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) December 5, 2021

I stand with you @KaizerChiefs ❤️✌️#Godspeed to all our soldiers 🙏 — Luthando Zibeko (@LuthandoZibeko) December 5, 2021

Kaizer Motaung will learn that he was wrong to allow the toothless one to be Chair of the PSL, because of friendship. That toothless one has always sought to diminish Kaizer Chiefs, hoping that will propel his office-less outfit to PSL dominance. — Lazola Ndamase (@Lazola_Ndamase) December 5, 2021

I really don't know how the debate about Kaizer Chiefs not playing yesterday will ever come with a solution because I am asking myself if Kaizer Chiefs played with those players that didn't test positive but were in contact with those that are positive and later the ones who... — isiXhosa is my language (@DerrickMdunyel9) December 5, 2021

@KaizerChiefs management good morning please continue doing whatever is necessary to protect our players,staff and everyone associated with the club mna I support u 100% continue doing what is good for the welfare of the team #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/33ccO3Dxnr — Siya (@juca_siyabulela) December 5, 2021

The blame for this @KaizerChiefs and @CapeTownCityFC should go to psl. Kaizer Chiefs wrote a formal letter in time informing them of their COVID crisis but pls stayed silent. If that's not negligence by psl I don't know what is.#MacG/Jub jub/Ramaphosa/SOEs/Sirino/Khune/Siyacela — Mahamba Yedwa (@MthandiWeAfrika) December 5, 2021

why haven’t @OfficialPSL updated the Results for @KaizerChiefs vs @CapeTownCityFC ?

You want to wait for last day of the season again?

And cause havoc for the league standings — moongezi (@moongezi) December 5, 2021

If indeed @KaizerChiefs has 31 positive covid-19 cases assuming that includes some players, was it irresponsible for the team to be a no show against @CapeTownCityFC? 🤔🤔🤔 What's your take ta @robertmarawa or we shall discuss it tomorrow as part of reaction Monday — Vimbanator ❤️&✌🏽 (@VimbaZolile) December 5, 2021

This @KaizerChiefs thing will open can of worms about psl and covid 19. — BlackPride (@vukaningcobo19) December 5, 2021

@OfficialPSL playing FiFA tactics on @KaizerChiefs 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ no respond until now😢 Mr Ivan Khoza an Co 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/GKa5ubCXkq — The Entrepreneur 👨‍💼 (@Djlecture_SA) December 5, 2021

I blame Kaizer Chiefs for these covid infections

Serious teams have 2 or 3 squads — BLACKNIFICENT🖤✌🏿❤️ (@_Chwama) December 5, 2021

Has that animal farm called the @OfficialPSL given any official statement on yesterday's matter between @CapeTownCityFC and @KaizerChiefs ? — Thando (@tdo_ka_Ndaba) December 5, 2021

When you play against Kaizer Chiefs team and their best players are the psl officials , referee ...etc . Network of unscrupulous officials. You know you got no chance. — John Msiza (@jp_msiza) December 4, 2021