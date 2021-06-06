Fan view: 'Small teams will remain small - Kaizer Chiefs fans goad Mamelodi Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs ended their disappointing season in the PSL on a high as they sneaked into the top eight with a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The only goal of a somewhat cagey game between teams eighth and ninth on the log was scored by Samir Nurkovic in the 26th minute.
It was the goal that put a smile on Amakhosi fans considering the fact that a couple of days ago, the team was battling not to fall into the promotion/relegation play-offs.
Editors' Picks
The former champions ended the season with 36 points from the 30 matches played after managing eight wins, 12 draws, and 10 losses. They scored 34 goals and conceded 37 in the process.
The Rockets' loss put them in the ninth position with 36 points as well but their inferior goal difference meant they will not play in the lucrative MTN 8 competition next season.
Here are the fans' reactions after Chiefs defied the odds to finish in the top eight.