Fan view: 'Small teams will remain small - Kaizer Chiefs fans goad Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi have had an inconsistent season but still managed to put a smile on their supporters' faces on the last day of the season

Kaizer Chiefs ended their disappointing season in the PSL on a high as they sneaked into the top eight with a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The only goal of a somewhat cagey game between teams eighth and ninth on the log was scored by Samir Nurkovic in the 26th minute.

It was the goal that put a smile on Amakhosi fans considering the fact that a couple of days ago, the team was battling not to fall into the promotion/relegation play-offs.

The former champions ended the season with 36 points from the 30 matches played after managing eight wins, 12 draws, and 10 losses. They scored 34 goals and conceded 37 in the process.

The Rockets' loss put them in the ninth position with 36 points as well but their inferior goal difference meant they will not play in the lucrative MTN 8 competition next season.

Here are the fans' reactions after Chiefs defied the odds to finish in the top eight.

They sad we going to playoffs and they never thought we can surprise them — Johann Ndlovu (@JohannNdlovu) June 6, 2021

It is not that, sometimes you have change how you see thing, #KaizerChiefs is celebrating #QuarterfinalsOfMTN8 and #SemifinalsOfCAFCL thats the fact✌ https://t.co/oaBwZWaPJG — Moreotsilemusicpro (@Moreotsilemusi1) June 6, 2021

Ba hire re bone... Don't just tweet.

Well done 🙌 we're within top 8 with our own resources. — Carnel (@boitumelo_koena) June 6, 2021

This two guys deserve to be given a chance 🤞🤞🤞@KaizerChiefs



✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/lydwag5puH — #King_Sekgonyonyo👑 (@kingSekgonyonyo) June 6, 2021

Dear kaizer chiefs fans, don't let anyone make you feel small for your achievement. Damn I was over the moon yesterday. We know our stuggles. Let's celebrate our victory in peace tuu — call me tee m (@Tee4l) June 6, 2021

Give Zwane and Sheppard but add Dan Malesela in that mix, I promise you, Chiefs will be unstoppable next season.

Baxter is soooo boring with his defensive football. We are in this mess because of him! He removed our DNA introduced something completely different😏😏😏 — Mafia (@mkhonza12) June 6, 2021

Well done Coach Arthur Zwane! The demand now is to keep him as the the Head Coach of @KaizerChiefs for the CAF Semifinals and Finals (+ ⭐️), MTN8, and next PSL Season. #ArthurZwaneForHeadCoach! pic.twitter.com/o9CrZJgKp0 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 5, 2021

@KaizerChiefs Congrats Amakhosi for being at Top 8 PSL log. Your last two games were not easy . It's the first time in almost 10 years to win all the last two remaining fixtures. Zwane & Shepherd have brocken the record. — Masai.Com (@Salaninkuna) June 6, 2021

I most definitely believe Mamelodi Sundowns is pissed off. I mean, how do you win the league and not even trend? Like 2 hashtags are for Kaizer Chiefs. #Top8#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Qr6uKISeuZ — Blasé_96 (@96Blase) June 6, 2021

Kaizer chiefs reaching top 8 spot... Is trending more than Sundowns wining the League small teams will remain small.. #kaizerchiefs — Lusikisiki mpondo Bizo10 (@Sibuliso3) June 6, 2021

Good morning CCL semifinalists have a blessed Sunday and stay safe . I love @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life ❤&✌ pic.twitter.com/kGkgUVQFPd — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) June 6, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life

After Arthur Zwane won 2 last games with same Football they've been playing the same season and Kaizer Chiefs supporters are saying He's a better coach than Gavin Hunt and he must be given a chance pic.twitter.com/QucC2Lq2QP — WILLOW 🎭 (@WILLOW_CD) June 6, 2021

#DStvPrem @KaizerChiefs

Thanks for winning the game yesterday, today as l celebrate my birthday l feel gud that we r inn top 8 — 06-June its my birthday today🎁🎈🎉🎇🍷🍻🎂🎈🍷🎂 (@MzizeNkosie) June 6, 2021

So your standards have dropped that you celebrate top eight finish? Please God help Kaizer Chiefs — Danny 🇿🇦 (@danielranoko) June 6, 2021

Nywee nywee @KaizerChiefs will be relegated, what were you saying again? pic.twitter.com/ewWSjN5Kls — Minister of Love💝🇿🇦|Mr. Mix It® (@honourableTshif) June 6, 2021