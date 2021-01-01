CAF Confederation Cup

Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs carrying SA football - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates draw

Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates challenged by Samir Nurkovicand Darrel Matsheke of Kaizer Chiefs
Amakhosi were the only PSL club to record a win in the Caf Inter-club competitions this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-0 to Al Ahly on Saturday

Orlando Pirates were hoping to emulate their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs by securing a first-leg advantage when they faced Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final game on Sunday.

Chiefs had thumped Tanzanian giants Simba SC 4-0 in their Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, but Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco's Raja Casablanca at Orlando Stadium.

Vincent Pule's first-half goal handed Pirates the lead, but his teammate Ntsikelelo Nyauza made a costly mistake which led to a Raja equalizer with Ben Malango grabbing the visitors' crucial away goal.

Fans took to social media to share their views on the match with some criticizing Nyauza and Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, while some praised Chiefs, who put one foot in the semi-finals with an emphatic win over Simba.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' draw against Raja: 

Zinnbauer and Davids must go.

— We don't have a coach (@Wedonthaveacoa1) May 16, 2021

