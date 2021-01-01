Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs carrying SA football - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates draw

Amakhosi were the only PSL club to record a win in the Caf Inter-club competitions this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-0 to Al Ahly on Saturday

Orlando Pirates were hoping to emulate their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs by securing a first-leg advantage when they faced Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final game on Sunday.

Chiefs had thumped Tanzanian giants Simba SC 4-0 in their Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, but Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco's Raja Casablanca at Orlando Stadium.

Vincent Pule's first-half goal handed Pirates the lead, but his teammate Ntsikelelo Nyauza made a costly mistake which led to a Raja equalizer with Ben Malango grabbing the visitors' crucial away goal.

Fans took to social media to share their views on the match with some criticizing Nyauza and Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, while some praised Chiefs, who put one foot in the semi-finals with an emphatic win over Simba.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' draw against Raja:

Both Sundowns & Pirates failed to win their respective continental encounters, suffice to say Kaizer Chiefs is carrying South African football on the continent ✌✌✌✌ — KG (@KgotsoM2) May 16, 2021

Pirates and Sundowns have let the PSL down, smh. Dankie Chiefs#CAFCL #CAFCC #TotalCAFCL #TotalCAFCC — 𝙎 𝙆 𝙔 𝘿 𝙒 𝙀 𝙇 𝙇 𝙀 𝙍 (@_SonOfMars) May 16, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer got himself to blame for this draw. — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter) May 16, 2021

Chiefs won, Pirates drew at home and Sundowns lost. A great weekend Khosi🤣 pic.twitter.com/RB5p9iqNq2 — siyasamkela (@siyamtitshana) May 16, 2021

Sandilands did nothing wrong, basic goalkeeping, Nyauza made the error — Calvin M (@Calvinmakhubo) May 16, 2021

Hunt will do much better than Zinnbauer next season pic.twitter.com/mat437st4W — Mosarwane (@popomosarwane) May 16, 2021

Zinnbauer again made a very big blunder by put Nyauza on the on the line up he makes mistakes every each matches but why included him in the line up, Nyauza is costing the team however the coach keep on fielding Nyauza Zinnbauer should go #OrlandoPirates — Meshack (@Meshack64570687) May 16, 2021

Orlando Pirates players are too soft, Raja used the old style in the book of African soccer 'harass them till they lose confidence' oMakaringe Sam and Nyauza chickened out 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Phila (@PhungasheP) May 16, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs 4 - 0 Simba

Mamelodi Sundowns 0 - 2 Al Alhy

Orlando Pirates 1 - 1 Raja Casablanca



Chiefs is carrying South African 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 football on the continent — KG (@KgotsoM2) May 16, 2021

Hey it’s rough at pirates let’s hope they salvage a win there at Raja or 2 all draw to advance but it would require mental strength pic.twitter.com/ptYKSRjfya — Cde Order (@Teddyvic2) May 16, 2021

Nyauza naye 😭💔💔 how can you do that knowing that we playing without keeper? 🤔 — Khonah Nxumalo💙☠️❤️ (@Nkoskhodola_23) May 16, 2021

Neh l don't understand why, our coaches tend to do substitutions at 78th minutes. Zinnbauer is clueless, how do you substitute Motswari instead of Ndlovu. I don't understand how and how — Thul'ebona🇿🇦 (@alecgerald) May 16, 2021

We're OUT Nyauza and Hotto 🚮#CAFCC — Bulelani Mpengesi (@Buja3D) May 16, 2021

Orlando Pirates must give me a job cz tomorrow I'll be dealing with Raja Chiefs fans at work. — Buccaneer☠️🇿🇦 (@Sam_Fikela) May 16, 2021

I thought when it comes to CAF activities we stand together, Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns.

I thought wrong.

We have Simba fans

We have Ali Ahly fans

We have Casablanca fans here in South Africa 😂😂😂. — Bethuel Nkuna (@bethuel_nkuna) May 16, 2021

Chiefs is going to Semis, end of the road for Pirates & Sundowns 😂😂😂😂 — Mphikeleli (@m_sphetho) May 16, 2021

Pirates and Sundowns played North African powerhouses. Chiefs played an Eastern African team. Those are not known for their footy prowess, it's no surprise chiefs won — Abza (@phile_h) May 16, 2021

Raja Casablanca return from South Africa with a decent 1-1 result in a match they could’ve won. Should beat Orlando Pirates comfortably in the return-leg. #TotalCAFCC https://t.co/3M2s9bHmZH — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) May 16, 2021

Our team is not doing well let's be honest if Raja dominated us at home how can we get a win in Morocco pirates needs change from management to coaches and players — Sprinter Slow-Poison Baloyi (@sprinte28333953) May 16, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer has to take majority of the responsibility of the result vs Raja Casablanca



Number of things he got wrong in my opinion



Orlando Pirates are still in it though#CAFCC #TotalCAFCC #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #UpTheBucs #PTFWS Lorch Tyson Hlatshwayo Nyauza pic.twitter.com/kBXJIhie4v — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 16, 2021

You're not going to win any big trophies with clowns like Nyauza as your starting CB. — Welcome Coach Hugo (@Tshepo_SS) May 16, 2021

Zinnbauer and Davids must go.



☠️.

#OrlandoPirates

Zinnabauer

Nyauza

Hlatshwayo

Hotto



Thank You 😭For making sure tht we lose 💔 — Ndalo Snesipho (@BlaqSunnie) May 16, 2021