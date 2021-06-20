Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs beat Wydad Casablanca but Orlando Pirates fans feel the pain
Last Updated
Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs placed one foot into the final of the Caf Champions League following Saturday's shock 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in a first-leg, semi-final at Stade Mohamed V.
To many, it was an unexpected result but the Soweto giants handed themselves a huge advantage ahead of the return leg in Johannesburg next Saturday in what could turn out to be a sensational continental campaign for Amakhosi.
Twitter went crazy after Saturday's result, with fans of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns being sucked into something they have nothing to do with.
Editors' Picks
- Gosens gains glorious revenge on Ronaldo as Germany stun Portugal in Euro 2020 cracker
- Ncikazi is not the right man for Orlando Pirates - Makhanya
- Unforgettable! Fiola & Hungary fans provide golden moment in deserved draw with France
- Who is Chile hero Ben Brereton? The Englishman taking on Messi & starring at the Copa America
Also at the end of some trolling was former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanya, who had predicted that Chiefs would lose by more than two goals.