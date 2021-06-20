Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs beat Wydad Casablanca but Orlando Pirates fans feel the pain

Amakhosi sent fans into a fervent mood after some heroic performances in Morocco as many supporters voiced their opinion on Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs placed one foot into the final of the Caf Champions League following Saturday's shock 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in a first-leg, semi-final at Stade Mohamed V.

To many, it was an unexpected result but the Soweto giants handed themselves a huge advantage ahead of the return leg in Johannesburg next Saturday in what could turn out to be a sensational continental campaign for Amakhosi.

Twitter went crazy after Saturday's result, with fans of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns being sucked into something they have nothing to do with.

Also at the end of some trolling was former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanya, who had predicted that Chiefs would lose by more than two goals.

If VAR wasn't there they were going to say this is an offside, with their Junior Khanye on their side.#Amakhosi4Life | Pitso | Baxter | pic.twitter.com/UzHYjF8bBb — Mzabalazo©🇿🇦 (@sbulelomgqobozi) June 20, 2021

Wydad Athletic Club lost to Kaizer Chiefs but the pain is going straight to Orlando Pirates fans... Lol football is something else! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DNMsRGtZ1B — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) June 19, 2021

Stuart Baxter is back, Many teams are going to eat grass and sweat blood. Good Morning Kaizer Chiefs fan ✌️ #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/cnHqOoKITm — Tiisetso™ (@Maloka_Tiisetso) June 20, 2021

Nywe-Nywe Simba is unbeaten in 14 Games Phaaaaaah! 👋🏾4-0...



Nywe-Nywe Sundown is unbeaten.. Phaaaaah! 👋🏾 2-1



Nywe- Nywe Wydad unbeaten in 10 games... Phaaaaaah! 1-0 😅😂😂😂



Who’s next?? Give us another unbeaten team, we love unbeaten teams ✌🏾#TotalCAFCL #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TVLdbrzFfH — Special someone 😊 (@LwandleMkh_) June 19, 2021

Special delivery to Junior Khanye, Sundowns and Pirates Fans #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6I86e8kQIR — MADIBANA WA Di LICENSE (@Tpain4PM) June 19, 2021

Goodmorning to the most important people in South Africa right now, the Khosi nation ❤✌ #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/p0wlaMh24L — Mbaliyethu Sithole (@MbaliyethuS) June 20, 2021

Junior Khanye right now pic.twitter.com/nTyWZ7V2k8 — AlanSithole (@alan_sithole) June 19, 2021

Good morning #Amakhosi4Life



FIFA Club World Cup Final: Chelsea vs Kaizer Chiefs. 🕯️ — Tshepho J. Mokwele (@Tshepho_Mokwele) June 20, 2021

Junior Khanye: "Nkululeko my brother congratulations to the ball for going inside the next" #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/IlOsUdJXYJ — MOHLALOGA (@ErasmusChaba) June 19, 2021

Yho Modimo wa ramasedi 😥😓.

This Kaizer Chiefs is already starting to be a problem. What this be now????#juniorkhanye #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/LE6j6zBHRu — Old School (@LSGuniversal) June 20, 2021

I wish you all the best in life, I want you all to be winners like Kaizer Chiefs 🙏🏾😁 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/QLkBo0daYa — Indod' Ayshisi (@IamBonkosi_SA) June 20, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life,#WeAreProudOfYou. I've got a Big question here for S.Africans, Did Kaizer Chiefs wanted to finish the old man yesterday with heart attach? & If so, Why 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Na0gVx6ze5 — @Hatlani (@Norho7) June 20, 2021

Junior Khanye to redeem himself when Pitso takes on Kaizer Chiefs at the CAF Champions League final...😂#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Wc2iMCTPTs — King👑 (@Steez0147) June 19, 2021

Where was this Chiefs team when Gavin was there? Today they are fighting for every ball and defending with everything they have. Lots of guys and determination. Very impressive @ntlokom @Velile_Mnyandu#TotalCAFCL #KaizerChiefs — matlhomola morake (@morakem100) June 19, 2021

I see Kaizer Chiefs fans are happy that Stuart Baxter is back... I hate defensive football, I don't enjoy minying for 1-0.Exhausting pic.twitter.com/PQpVrFMI5u — 👑SuperWOW Guy👑 (@Lebron777Shaun) June 20, 2021

Makhanya - Baxter's influence was clear

Vilakazi: Chiefs shocked them

Khanye: This game is far from over.



Something is not right ngalobhuti pic.twitter.com/V6G21lafGr — Gabisile (@Gabisil29603609) June 20, 2021

You can see Baxter is back at Kaizer Chiefs!!!!



This is definitely his structure. Low block combined with counter attacking.

It is an effective tactic, I remember he won a league at Naturena with it.



Chiefs is going to show us flames next season 😩 — Karabo Mokwele  (@Karabo_Mokwele) June 19, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs slogan "we only beat biggest teams in Africa" #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8hLD4WUsiq — Thabani Nxumalo (@Thabani80) June 20, 2021