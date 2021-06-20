CAF Champions League

Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs beat Wydad Casablanca but Orlando Pirates fans feel the pain

Michael Madyira
Amakhosi sent fans into a fervent mood after some heroic performances in Morocco as many supporters voiced their opinion on Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs placed one foot into the final of the Caf Champions League following Saturday's shock 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in a first-leg, semi-final at Stade Mohamed V.

To many, it was an unexpected result but the Soweto giants handed themselves a huge advantage ahead of the return leg in Johannesburg next Saturday in what could turn out to be a sensational continental campaign for Amakhosi.

Twitter went crazy after Saturday's result, with fans of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns being sucked into something they have nothing to do with.

Also at the end of some trolling was former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanya, who had predicted that Chiefs would lose by more than two goals. 