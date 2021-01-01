Fan view on Kaizer Chiefs rumours: Baxter allowed in South Africa but not Eymael?

PSL

The former Bafana Bafana tactician has been strongly linked with a possible return to Amakhosi amid mixed reaction from PSL followers

Various reports suggest that Stuart Baxter is the frontrunner to take over the vacant Kaizer Chiefs coaching job following the sacking of Gavin Hunt on Friday.

To make the rumours interesting, Baxter is reported to be keen on roping in Molefi Ntseki as his assistant coach.

Fans have expressed different views after this news broke, but standing out is the question why Baxter should be allowed to work in South Africa after his offensive remarks during his last job in India, something which contributed to his sacking in February.

This has been compared to Luc Eymael's alleged racist remarks which cost him a job at Tanzanian giants Young Africans, and got him blacklisted from working in South Africa.

