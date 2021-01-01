Fan view on Kaizer Chiefs rumours: Baxter allowed in South Africa but not Eymael?

The former Bafana Bafana tactician has been strongly linked with a possible return to Amakhosi amid mixed reaction from PSL followers

Various reports suggest that Stuart Baxter is the frontrunner to take over the vacant Kaizer Chiefs coaching job following the sacking of Gavin Hunt on Friday.

To make the rumours interesting, Baxter is reported to be keen on roping in Molefi Ntseki as his assistant coach.

Fans have expressed different views after this news broke, but standing out is the question why Baxter should be allowed to work in South Africa after his offensive remarks during his last job in India, something which contributed to his sacking in February.

This has been compared to Luc Eymael's alleged racist remarks which cost him a job at Tanzanian giants Young Africans, and got him blacklisted from working in South Africa.

Luc Eymael isn't allowed to work in South Africa but Stuart Baxter will...



Alright.... pic.twitter.com/NxhoTDBvzD — Back2Back2Back2Back🏆 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 28, 2021

Baxter who had a terrible season with Odisha will replace Gavin Hunt 👀 pic.twitter.com/cG72lU2ETK — Masango Sibusiso 🇿🇦🇹🇿 (@SbuMasang) May 28, 2021

I just have a bad feeling about Stuart Baxter.



Him bringing Ntseki also doesn't help his case. — George (@geesum) May 29, 2021

Gavin Hunt gets fired, Stuart Baxter trends then Boom Kgoloko Thobejane becomes the next Kaizer Chiefs coach pic.twitter.com/5TDEE6meER — Mpo (@Mpristro) May 28, 2021

I don't want any Stuart Baxter at Naturena.his style of play wont work in psl anymore. Things have changed. Rather we give the job to Coach Arthur Zwane or give this man the job. One of the best coaches that I know. Give Micho the job please I beg. pic.twitter.com/bp6LePtJYS — ®️Saaz Saida (@MaximumRSA) May 28, 2021

Imagine this guy right now wherever he is.



Gavin Hunt - Kaizer Chiefs - Junior Khanye - Stuart Baxter pic.twitter.com/u8ROQeFzSY — SoundFixers_SA (@soundfixers) May 28, 2021

They better not announce Baxter as Gavin Hunt's successor pic.twitter.com/BMRX6y2Q2w — Xhosa 🇿🇦 (@Aphelele_Mtheza) May 28, 2021

Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking? 😌😏



| Gavin hunt baxter sarafina chiefs zizo #DJSBU De mthuda| pic.twitter.com/PoWaw46y8f — PSL DISKI (@psldiski_) May 28, 2021

Maybe Chiefs should reshuffle the whole technical team & appoint Junior Khanye as the head coach.



The man understands football... besides, I just want to see something...😁



✊🇿🇦 Baxter ♧ Benni ♤ Khune ◇



Wits ♧ Gavin Hunt 🇿🇦✊ pic.twitter.com/unkuoNEZJo — ✊🇿🇦DN A Huszle 🇿🇦✊ (@huszle) May 29, 2021

We have been watching this club everyday for the last 6 years in the banter era. When Hunt spoke brightly about Parker and Katsande we warned him and told him we know better, if Baxter etc says similar we burn Naturena immediately, we won't wait another season for what's known. — Gastro (@Gastro_o) May 28, 2021

Gavin Hunt has more league titles than Stuart Baxter. pic.twitter.com/TZEoNVGnjf — 🅸’🅼 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 🇿🇦 (@Zukz_Franco) May 28, 2021

I be honest u i dnt approve this the coach was never a problem. As long as we can't fire bo Parker we going in reverse. Nd if we hire Baxter who can't play young Players i will save my agony of following football for a while until we fix the problem nt the signs — breezerman (@silkloon) May 28, 2021

I will tell you now that Stuart Baxter is not my first choice but he is the only coach who will come in, get us organized, play to a structure and hit the ground running. I will be 100% behind his appointment. — CAFCL SEMIFINALIST (@Sgadi28) May 28, 2021