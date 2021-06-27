Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs are better than Barcelona
Last Updated
Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs made history by reaching the Caf Champions League final for the first time ever following a 1-0 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.
After beating Wydad 1-0 away in Morocco in the first leg of the semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Johannesburg on Saturday saw Chiefs sealing a place in the final, where they will clash against reigning African champions Al Ahly.
By booking a spot in the final for the first time in their history, the Soweto giants sparked some reaction on Twitter.
Editors' Picks
- Improvement needed for Kaizer Chiefs to win Caf Champions League
- 'One of the best defenders out there' - Why Chelsea need to make Christensen's new contract a priority
- Xavi's chosen heir: Italy ace Verratti finally set become global superstar at Euro 2020
- A Ronaldo-like winger or De Bruyne's partner - Where would £100m Grealish fit in at Man City?
Some other fans compared Amakhosi to some of the best teams in the world after their heroics of the last two weeks.