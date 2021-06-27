Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs are better than Barcelona

Amakhosi will now meet defending champions Al Ahly in the final of Africa's elite club competition and fans react to the Soweto giants' progress

Kaizer Chiefs made history by reaching the Caf Champions League final for the first time ever following a 1-0 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

After beating Wydad 1-0 away in Morocco in the first leg of the semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Johannesburg on Saturday saw Chiefs sealing a place in the final, where they will clash against reigning African champions Al Ahly.

By booking a spot in the final for the first time in their history, the Soweto giants sparked some reaction on Twitter.

Government should provide all Kaizer Chiefs Fans with bodyguards, we're not safe out there... #Amakhosi4Life |Al Ahly | Gavin Hunt pic.twitter.com/JLv7KmLILf — Uncle Rems (@RemsModipa) June 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is better than Barcelona 🙏🏽 #Amakhosi4Life — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) June 26, 2021

"In my book Chiefs lost, I don't care who says what" - Junior Khanye #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/kbf5ECDW8O — CAF Champions League Finalist ❤️✌🏾 (@AsanteSana23) June 27, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is the best football team in the world ✌️ 💛#Amakhosi4Life — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) June 26, 2021

If you're Kaizer Chiefs fan, let's follow each other... I wanna be surrounded by Love and Peace 🤗#Amakhosi4Life — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) June 26, 2021

What is bofebe?



Bofebe is when you support Horoya and then Simba and then Wydad and now cheering for Al Ahly

🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂✌🏾🖤💛#CAFCL#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/pDcxK7FcXj — Nqobile Ncah Ndlovu 🇿🇦 (@NdlovuNcah) June 26, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life



Someone please check on Junior Khanye. Re kgalemela lenyatso pic.twitter.com/P2i5DYKTKo — Thabo (@ISHMAEL_SETATI) June 26, 2021

Remember to always pray for Junior Khanye #Amakhosi4Life — Mr Lizo Rola (@Lister_Theman) June 26, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life I have to bring this back pic.twitter.com/3IqSzoLcp8 — Jack Lehlogonolo (@JackMogoswanej) June 26, 2021

A Huge thank you to both coach Gavin Hunt and Enerst Midderndorp🙏🏿 . You have immensely contributed to this Caf success. Thank you #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/hFdZfrLSov — Lion King (@LucasMawera) June 26, 2021

Longest 95 minutes of our lives #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ES5h8GoH0r — K H A N Y A (@noksy_k) June 26, 2021

Junior Khanye must be our black label coach. I want to see something. #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/MQCiwiylgZ — Munyai Aluwani Allan (@allan_munyai) June 27, 2021

Junior Khanye is indirectly motivating Kaizer Chiefs players. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LsAo5NXxm9 — Mutsonga wale Tzaneen (@saphovic_94) June 26, 2021

Where do we apply if we want to play in Euros?#Amakhosi4Life @KaizerChiefs — Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) June 26, 2021

Junior Khanye and Orlando Pirates 🏴‍☠️ fans at the moment 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wz8LppAYAD — The-General (@SihleTheGenera1) June 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs should play at the EUROS #Amakhosi4Life — VaccinePapi (@siyandagola) June 26, 2021

Junior Khanye, please say this is the end of the road for #Amakhosi4Life one more time 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Basil Funkyy (@Funky_MOG) June 26, 2021

Me when I realize that Chiefs is not playing Euros #CAFCL | #Amakhosi4Life | Junior Khanye pic.twitter.com/QlpkKWBI4V — Reimont 🇿🇦 (@RayRayKG) June 26, 2021

Whichever team wins the Euros, give them to @KaizerChiefs, I want to see something — Phaks (@M_Phakisho) June 26, 2021

We as Kaizer Chiefs want to play against the winners of the Euros and Coppa America please grant our wish Nina FIFA ... — Mshana ka Brutus (@Khaye84) June 26, 2021

Entlek Kaizer Chiefs should go and play in the Euros against Italy who have a streak of 30 games unbeaten... #Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) June 26, 2021

The day Junior Khanye predicts in our favor. . that would be a day we lose all #Amakhosi4Life #TotalCAFCL — Sifiso Sindane™ (@ProfSfiso) June 26, 2021

You've got to feel for Orlando Pirates, Super 7 and Junior Khanye #Amakhosi4Life — uMthokozisi (@SonicVilah) June 26, 2021

Transfer ban

Covid 19

Injuries

Gavin Hunt

Junior Khanye

We've been through a lot heyy🥺 — Caesar (@C_uknw) June 26, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life

kaizer chiefs in the DSTV premier league vs kaizer chiefs in the CAF champions league 👌 pic.twitter.com/OnTdJya7Qz — Raymond AJITA (@AjitaRaymond) June 26, 2021

Following another incorrect prediction by Junior Khanye for the second week running, the ex-Chiefs winger was again trolled mercilessly on Twitter.Some other fans compared Amakhosi to some of the best teams in the world after their heroics of the last two weeks.