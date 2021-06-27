CAF Champions League

Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs are better than Barcelona

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Amakhosi will now meet defending champions Al Ahly in the final of Africa's elite club competition and fans react to the Soweto giants' progress

Kaizer Chiefs made history by reaching the Caf Champions League final for the first time ever following a 1-0 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

After beating Wydad 1-0 away in Morocco in the first leg of the semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Johannesburg on Saturday saw Chiefs sealing a place in the final, where they will clash against reigning African champions Al Ahly.

By booking a spot in the final for the first time in their history, the Soweto giants sparked some reaction on Twitter.

Following another incorrect prediction by Junior Khanye for the second week running, the ex-Chiefs winger was again trolled mercilessly on Twitter.

Some other fans compared Amakhosi to some of the best teams in the world after their heroics of the last two weeks.