Fan View: 'Kaizer Chiefs about to win Caf Champions League & there is nothing you can do'

The hosts scored two goals in either half to claim a huge advantage ahead of the second leg away to Simba SC

Kaizer Chiefs swept past Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday night.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic (a brace), Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired Amakhosi to a well-deserved win which saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

It was an excellent response from Amakhosi who have posted some disappointing results of late, especially in the PSL. The win gave Chiefs' fans hope of winning Africa's club elite competition.

For Wekundu wa Msimbazi, it is going to be a tall order for them to get the desired result to advance.

The fans from both sides went on to express their feelings after Saturday's result at the FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs are about to win CAFCL and there is nothing anyone can do about it. pic.twitter.com/m1ZN4FLJIn — Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) May 15, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs just don't want to hear the word "unbeaten", they get so mad hey pic.twitter.com/yX5dXiXXO5 — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) May 15, 2021

Spotted Laughing for the first time since he was appointed a #KaizerChiefs coach. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qqia7httPV — MADUMETŠA (@TeffuJoy) May 15, 2021

#TotalCAFCL Kaizer Chiefs if they didn't believe, now they do it can be done pic.twitter.com/XXOwflSAFm — 𝑆𝐼𝑅. 𝑀𝐴𝐽𝑂𝐿𝐴 (@Sakhelemajola) May 16, 2021

We have lost the battle, BUT NOT the war. We will keep on fighting with our blood, sweat and tears to live another day. #SimbaNguvuMoja @SimbaSCTanzania — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) May 15, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs really shocked a lot of people. Everyone was so confident that there was no way we were gonna win. Honestly even I wasn't sure. Look at how they are laughing at this caller🤣 #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefsProtest #simbasc #CAFCL #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/hGy3Xuflt7 — Letho🇿🇦🇬🇦 (@lethofb) May 15, 2021

Well I'm too much impressed by the result against Simba, but also I'm not underestimating Kaizer Chiefs, but the thing is Simba fans had one of the loudest mouths in Africa after beating us and topping the group, but the comeback at group stages from Kaizer Chiefs is the secret. — True Grit (@__TrueGrit__) May 15, 2021

Your team cant shot on target you can't defend setpieces . How ar going deal with Castro and Nurkovic Billiat is back how you going to stop mashiane Ngcobo pic.twitter.com/Advwv5LkYn — vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) May 15, 2021

Simba SC have no an atom of expectation of winning a return leg against KAIZER. Amasimba they went to SA for recreation especially staying in 5 🌟 hotel. #HajiManara pic.twitter.com/Q9H0MmZv49 — One TZ For All (@ChiumbiJr) May 15, 2021