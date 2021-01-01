CAF Champions League

Fan View: 'Kaizer Chiefs about to win Caf Champions League & there is nothing you can do'

Seth Willis
Castro of Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC Wawa and Onyango.
Kaizer Chiefs.
The hosts scored two goals in either half to claim a huge advantage ahead of the second leg away to Simba SC

Kaizer Chiefs swept past Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday night.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic (a brace), Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired Amakhosi to a well-deserved win which saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League. 

It was an excellent response from Amakhosi who have posted some disappointing results of late, especially in the PSL. The win gave Chiefs' fans hope of winning Africa's club elite competition.

For Wekundu wa Msimbazi, it is going to be a tall order for them to get the desired result to advance. 

The fans from both sides went on to express their feelings after Saturday's result at the FNB Stadium.

