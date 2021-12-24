Mamelodi Sundowns registered their fifth PSL draw on Thursday after settling to 1-1 with Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The reigning champions fell behind after 32 minutes; they conceded a penalty and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo stepped up and beat Denis Onyango from 12-yards out.

However, the hosts fought back and equalized within three minutes courtesy of Lesedi Kapinga. Despite the many chances created in the second half, spoils were shared.

The Brazillians, who are on top of the table, are now on 44 points from 19 matches. They have managed 13 wins, five draws, and a loss, scoring 33 goals and conceding nine.

Gallants are 11th with 19 points. They have won four games, drawn seven, and lost as many, scoring 12 goals and conceding 19.

After Thursday's draw, here are some of the reactions from the fans.

If Mamelodi Sundowns continue with this league domination nonsense for few years to come, then we will forget about them and start to celebrate position two. — philly (@tlounoko) December 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns have picked up 92 points in a calendar year (2021), a feat no other side achieved in the PSL era – the previous record (91) was held by the same club in 1999.#dstvprem pic.twitter.com/c9GHPtEHRM — Savaged Kingdom (@SavagedKingdom_) December 23, 2021

WE WANT A REMATCH WITH MAMELODI SUNDOWNS 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yq5HuDE1xZ — PENA 🇿🇦 (@Pena056) December 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns' 2021



60 games played

37 wins

19 draws

4 losses



All penalty kicks wins/losses were counted as draws.



62% win rate for the year.

Not a bad year for the yellow nation. Now we rest and go again in 2022.#Sundowns#KBY

👆💛💚 — Thapedi (@tb_moshabi) December 23, 2021

Do you think Mamelodi Sundowns is losing the plot on the league?



We have seen miracles happening in football.. — MorwaAMogoši (@SportsAlumni) December 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns players are tired tired. — Sbu_Nsele (@Sbu_Nsele) December 23, 2021

The Tough Gets The Going,And The Going Gets Tough At Mamelodi Sundowns,And The Fatigue Comes Into Effect.

I Told Them That Is Too Early for You To Make Noise.

Ask Our Noisy Neighbor. — Mosehla TD (@thepamowa) December 23, 2021

There are many deadwoods that Mamelodi Sundowns coaches must offload.



Here are they bringing in a 34 yr old to take a place of a 23 and 25 yr olds.



The two gentlemen playing at the back should be on their last season. — kabelo_Moss. (@Kideo_Mah) December 23, 2021

Champions league....mamelodi sundowns we are going no where..

Group stages will be done... — @Johnny_Nash (@JohnnyN66724394) December 23, 2021

Mamelodi sundowns might appear in I blew it end of the season if they are not carefully enough. pic.twitter.com/xkekwYMFDO — Mlungu V.M (@TheVeZzy) December 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns dropping points again 😉 pic.twitter.com/kU2YijeQKJ — Thabo (@ThaboInock) December 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns are struggling recently 🤦‍♂️ — chirho (@ChiRho__) December 23, 2021