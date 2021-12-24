Fan View: 'If Mamelodi Sundowns continue with PSL domination... we will forget about them' - reactions after draw vs Marumo Gallants
Mamelodi Sundowns registered their fifth PSL draw on Thursday after settling to 1-1 with Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
The reigning champions fell behind after 32 minutes; they conceded a penalty and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo stepped up and beat Denis Onyango from 12-yards out.
However, the hosts fought back and equalized within three minutes courtesy of Lesedi Kapinga. Despite the many chances created in the second half, spoils were shared.
The Brazillians, who are on top of the table, are now on 44 points from 19 matches. They have managed 13 wins, five draws, and a loss, scoring 33 goals and conceding nine.
Gallants are 11th with 19 points. They have won four games, drawn seven, and lost as many, scoring 12 goals and conceding 19.
After Thursday's draw, here are some of the reactions from the fans.