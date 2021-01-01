Fan View: 'I don't see Orlando Pirates beating Raja Casablanca' - Twitter reacts to Stellenbosch FC draw

Bucs will now view the Confederation Cup as their best chance of getting another piece of silverware this term having won the 2020 MTN8

Orlando Pirates dropped points in the PSL when they drew 0-0 with Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday and the Soweto giants' hopes of the league title have evaporated.

The Buccaneers remained fourth on the league standings and they are now mathematically out of the race for the championship and they will now look to go all the way and clinch the Caf Confederation Cup.

Their next game is against a formidable Raja Casablanca side in the Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, with the Moroccan giants having won all six of their group stage games.

Many took to social media to share their views on Pirates' draw against Stellenbosch and some are not convinced that Bucs are ready to face Raja, while others criticized coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the clash between Stellenbosch and Pirates:

I don't see Pirates beating Raja playing like this. — L E H L O G O N O L O (@JoeweeCarter) May 11, 2021

What is Zinnbauer and Fadlu doing everyday at training?



I feel like they just motivate the players, no tactics — East God (@VuyoTheGreat) May 11, 2021

Is this the team dts gonna be playing against Raja Casablanca? 🤔🚮 #Pirates — Moosa#Deep&Soulful Junkie♥ (@mdlulichriss1) May 11, 2021

To be honest, Stellenbosch players let Pirates off the hook. Those boys created chance after chance but failed to convert. We were just a lucky fc today. — Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) May 11, 2021

Stellenbosch FC only have themselves to blame for not getting 3 points today



So many chances missed



Overall, the performance from Orlando Pirates was below par today for me#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #Stellenbosch #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/jXn9KyPCmP — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 11, 2021

AmaZulu just handed over the DSTV premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns 🤷🤷🤷🤦...



And I fear for what's gonna happen to Pirates when they meet the take no nonsense Raja Casablanca of Morocco 🙆🙆🙆🤦 — Dumiesanie _ FS (@Dumisani_Ngxong) May 11, 2021

Ashley Du Preez, missed two clear chances https://t.co/8ANzrJmZ7I — Sukude (@sanele_tshetsha) May 11, 2021

Is this the Orlando Pirates that is about to play Raja Casablanca? Lool I will not be watching that game — Bapela Tseke (@BapelaH) May 11, 2021

Zinnbauer is gonna lose his job — East God (@VuyoTheGreat) May 11, 2021

Pirates is useless how come it draw with Stellenbosch — Muva PR (@GOMO_SA) May 11, 2021

ashley du preez is not @KaizerChiefs material i repeat. — skryfpapier (@skryfpapier) May 11, 2021

I just wasted 90 minutes of my time watching yet another Josef Zinnbauer rubbish — 🇿🇦MÀÝÀÑĞÅ🇿🇦 (@Mdange_KaTshiw) May 11, 2021

#SSDiski #BabizeBonke Pirates will be lucky not to lose this game. Khante goiragalang ka maBucanneer. Are they even ready for Raja Casablanca 🤔 — Kamogelo Tleane (@KamogeloTleane1) May 11, 2021

I hope the rumours that @KaizerChiefs want to sign Ashley Du Preez are not true. Geeeze!!!! — JEKULA (@Zlatansoni) May 11, 2021

Mhango is lousy. I am disappointed Zinnbauer is too blind to see that! #DStvPrem — Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) May 11, 2021

You ll hear Josef Zinnbauer"we played well,they have quality players"😂😂😂😂 — Ben Modiko (@ModikoBen) May 11, 2021

Ashley Du Preez cost the team today how you miss clear chances like that😩😩😭😭 #DstvPrem #Stellies pic.twitter.com/CacuBx1krX — AKA'S DAY ONE💜💜💜 (@vanuworld) May 11, 2021

Wayne Sandilands deserves a rise — 🅸’🅼 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zukz_Franco) May 11, 2021

#ssDiski pirates was outplayed Stellenbosch FC didn't take they're chances.. — Lucky Molete (@iamLBB) May 11, 2021

I love Ashley du preez, he is a very good player but he can't keep missing chances like that. It is not even the first time he has missed a sitter like that. #Ssdiski



I honestly don't he is ready to play for Kaizer Chiefs especially now. Keep you head up boy ⭐ #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/of0M3VVAR0 — Stash 👑🙌 (@Mivo2425) May 11, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer should leave my FC end of the season. This team has gotten worse, dull sluggish terrible to watch#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/KWmelN1CUc — 🐊 Mabuya (@LungaN_) May 11, 2021

Not the result we wanted but we will continue to push until the end 🏴‍☠️ Grateful for this award. Blessed to be doing what I love every day. Still as hungry and committed as ever 🧤⚽️🧤 #upthebucs pic.twitter.com/dpveHFYGzM — Wayne Sandilands (@waynesandilands) May 11, 2021

Pirates fans looking surprised about the way today's game is going is shocking, y'all forgot who Zinnbauer is already? 🤣🤣🤣 — Ekse! Tsibip (@Da_Vapors) May 11, 2021

Zinnbauer has even lost his sense of style, maybe he has already sent his good suits home... — Gastro (@Gastro_o) May 11, 2021

Ashley Du Preez is proof that Gavin Hunt must go, he is the reincarnation of Nkatha... — Mshana ka Brutus&Mjapan (@Khaye84) May 11, 2021

Hlatshwayo should leave Pirates at the end of the season — Ndi Nkalanga (@ohlomani) May 11, 2021

As long as Zinnbauer is still a coach I have no interest in that team — S.I.Y.A.B.O.N.G.A (@_SiyaNdlovu) May 11, 2021