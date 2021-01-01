PSL

Fan View: 'I don't see Orlando Pirates beating Raja Casablanca' - Twitter reacts to Stellenbosch FC draw

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Orlando Pirates players, January 2021
Backpagepix
Bucs will now view the Confederation Cup as their best chance of getting another piece of silverware this term having won the 2020 MTN8

Orlando Pirates dropped points in the PSL when they drew 0-0 with Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday and the Soweto giants' hopes of the league title have evaporated.

The Buccaneers remained fourth on the league standings and they are now mathematically out of the race for the championship and they will now look to go all the way and clinch the Caf Confederation Cup. 

Their next game is against a formidable Raja Casablanca side in the Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, with the Moroccan giants having won all six of their group stage games.

Many took to social media to share their views on Pirates' draw against Stellenbosch and some are not convinced that Bucs are ready to face Raja, while others criticized coach Josef Zinnbauer.  

Here is how Twitter reacted to the clash between Stellenbosch and Pirates:

