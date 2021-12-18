Fan View: I don't blame Mama Joy for dumping Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates fans and supporters were left gutted on Friday their team suffered a 4-1 humiliating Premier Soccer League defeat against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 at half-time, Themba Zwane put the Brazilians ahead in the 51st minute and Pavol Safranko then scored two goals in the 61st and 72nd minute respectively to extend the hosts' lead.

Peter Shalulile then made it 4-0 in the 76th minute and the Buccaneers grabbed a consolation courtesy of Fortune Makaringe in the stoppage time.

While Sundowns stretched their unbeaten run to 25 matches in the PSL, Pirates have now suffered three defeats in the top-flight this season, managing five wins and nine draws.

What irked Pirates fans most is the fact their team is yet to beat Sundowns in the last five matches.

While some fans now understand why Pirates super fan Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke dumped the Buccaneers for their PSL rivals, Royal AM last month.

Below is how fans reacted to the result on social media pages.

I don't remember when last Orlando Pirates won against Sundowns. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yy8mGnV38g — Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦 ✰ (@SciiTheComedist) December 17, 2021

The way Orlando Pirates is treating us as supporters. pic.twitter.com/wFHTi1j5L9 — Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) December 16, 2021

I'm in a toxic relationship with Orlando Pirates 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/eQnH77qpl4 — 👑Ke Mosotho 👑 🇿🇦 (@Brian_Thee_MVP) December 17, 2021

Good morning to Orlando Pirates fans ONLY!! Wishing nothing but everything smiles today👊 pic.twitter.com/8nwh0J812U — Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) December 18, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns is abusing Orlando Pirates pic.twitter.com/SeKblHOkRQ — Karabo (@karabeast24) December 17, 2021

To think that there are people who still call Orlando Pirates a big team.🤡 What a shitty football club.🤮 pic.twitter.com/4e0PBxSV5z — 🌹MaGwala 🌹 (@MissB20_10) December 17, 2021

Sorry Orlando Pirates...it's not you but Themba Zwane!!!



He dictates the game

He controls the game

He dances on the field



He is Themba Mshishi Zwane....the GOD of Mzanzi football..#DStvPrem #Sundowns #DOWNSLIVE pic.twitter.com/QJ2SyGP1Vw — G.M Kekana Jr. (@GM_Kekana) December 17, 2021

I'm done forcing things with Orlando Pirates — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 17, 2021

Orlando Pirates supporters let's gether here 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/szpeElcRzu — Induna Yezinsizwa (@MfokaMqulusi) December 17, 2021

Stop this Thing of saying “Orlando Pirates have Quality Players” most players there are “Average players”#SiyasM®️ — Coach Siya Maloka (@Siya_Maloka_) December 17, 2021

Whenever Mamelodi Sundowns is playing Orlando Pirates 😂 pic.twitter.com/74Bz5Q0fAW — The-General (@SihleGeneral10) December 17, 2021

Mama Joy chose herself over Orlando Pirates, I don’t blame her😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ; (@tintswalomegacy) December 17, 2021

How interns are building Orlando Pirates, foundation is worrying 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IRkJbmCVIv — Phila (@PhungasheP) December 17, 2021

This is what Mamelodi Sundowns FC did to Orlando Pirates FC this year, 2021, this must never be forgotten...👆🏿👆🏿 pic.twitter.com/EgWo6DnFYN — Mthunzi_K (@KM_Khanye) December 17, 2021

Mama Joy at Orlando Pirates vs Mama Joy at Royal AM 😱 pic.twitter.com/21oDyqwjy1 — #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) December 4, 2021

Retweet to irritate Orlando Pirates supporters 😊😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yjjbiQ1HIB — ᴍᴀᴍᴏʜᴀғᴀ❤️ (@Mpolomohafa_) December 18, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns 14 - 2 Orlando Pirates



Sundowns 4 - 1 Pirates (December)

Pirates 0 - 2 Sundowns (September)

Pirates 0 - 3 Sundowns (May)

Sundowns 4 - 1 Pirates (April)

Sundowns 1 - 0 Pirates (January)



Sundowns have dismantled the Buccaneers in 2021. Tjoooooh pic.twitter.com/vYoLOreXkJ — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) December 17, 2021