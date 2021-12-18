Fan View: I don't blame Mama Joy for dumping Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates fans and supporters were left gutted on Friday their team suffered a 4-1 humiliating Premier Soccer League defeat against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The two teams were locked at 0-0 at half-time, Themba Zwane put the Brazilians ahead in the 51st minute and Pavol Safranko then scored two goals in the 61st and 72nd minute respectively to extend the hosts' lead.
Editors' Picks
- More league goals than Mbappe, Messi and Salah in 2021: How Vlahovic became January's No.1 transfer target
- Hunt: Chippa United officially part ways with former Kaizer Chiefs coach
- Oumar Niasse: From £13.5m Everton signing to training with West Didsbury & Chorlton
- Roony Bardghji: Europe's elite preparing to fight over record-breaking Swedish wonderkid
Peter Shalulile then made it 4-0 in the 76th minute and the Buccaneers grabbed a consolation courtesy of Fortune Makaringe in the stoppage time.
While Sundowns stretched their unbeaten run to 25 matches in the PSL, Pirates have now suffered three defeats in the top-flight this season, managing five wins and nine draws.
What irked Pirates fans most is the fact their team is yet to beat Sundowns in the last five matches.
While some fans now understand why Pirates super fan Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke dumped the Buccaneers for their PSL rivals, Royal AM last month.
Below is how fans reacted to the result on social media pages.