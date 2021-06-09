Fan View: Hudson-Odoi 'won't play for your $25million Black Stars' - Fans split on Chelsea winger
It wasn't all excitement as the Ghana ministry of sport announced a joint meeting with the Ghana Football Association and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The West Africans are giving everything within their power to woo the 20-year-old Champions League winner, who has returned to Ghana for a holiday, to switch international allegiance from England to the country of his parents.
Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, the attacker has made three appearances for England at senior international level but remains eligible to change to the Black Stars.
Editors' Picks
On Monday, he paid a courtesy call to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, who expressed his desire for a nationality switch
The attacker had another round of meetings on Tuesday, this time around, convening with Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Minister for Sport Mustapha Ussif.
The best reactions to the announcement of his latest meeting are curated below: