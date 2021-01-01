Fan View: Hakimi should move to Juventus, Chelsea or Arsenal after Conte’s departure from Inter Milan

The Morocco international has been urged by football enthusiasts to join their clubs after the Italian tactician left San Siro

Football fans have advised Achraf Hakimi to move to Juventus, Chelsea, or Arsenal after Antonio Conte left Inter Milan.

The 22-year-old teamed up with Black and Blues last summer from Real Madrid after impressing on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi had previously revealed the role Conte played in convincing him to sign for Inter and featured prominently as they won the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Article continues below

On Wednesday, the Black and Blues confirmed the departure of the Italian tactician from the club and it is believed the wingback could also leave San Siro, notwithstanding, he has four years left on his contract.

Football fans across the world have taken to social media to urge the Morocco international to sign for their clubs.

A big club would go to Inter’s headquarters and slap the cash on top of their table for Hakimi. Arsenal have to show intent. We have no other choice this summer. It’s make or break. pic.twitter.com/pB6Xiws6dm — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 26, 2021

As you know Antonio Conte's is parted away with Inter Milan now i want to see Achraf Hakimi & Lautaro Martinez in Juventus what do you think Juventies?#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/83ehUzhukG — Hasnain Shah (@Hasnainshah77) May 26, 2021

Hakimi in a Chelsea jersey needs to happen, could be a great wingback in Tuchel’s system — Ochocinco (@Ocho_85_Cinco) May 26, 2021

I believe Chelsea should look into signing Hakimi as well! A brilliant addition, whereby Reece could potentially be moved into a double pivot, because of his defensive ability, discipline, awareness and mobility! #Hakimi #Chelsea — Anujith (@vanujith) May 26, 2021

Get arteta and we'll buy hakimi for 50mil @Inter — 🇬🇷🦝 (@afcmrv) May 26, 2021

So can we now get Hakimi? — Samarsenal (@Samarsenal11) May 26, 2021

What's gonna happen with hakimi now? — Straightbusta (@Straightbusta3) May 26, 2021