Fan View: 'Guaranteed 25-30 goals' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester City link triggers frenzy

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly looking for a way out of Italy, fueling transfer speculation

News of Cristiano Ronado’s possible transfer from Juventus to Manchester City has sparked major discussions, particularly on social media.

According to the latest report, the wantaway 36-year-old superstar could be headed for the Premier League this summer, three years after leaving Real Madrid for the Old Lady.

While many have linked City’s reported interest in him to the club’s unsuccessful attempt to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur, others say the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium could be the enticement for the Portugal captain.

Not everyone, however, is excited by the rumours such as fans of Manchester United, for whom Ronaldo featured from 2003 to 2009 where he had won the Champions League. They are up in arms about a potential move for the player to rival club City.

A switch will add to what has already been a sensational summer transfer window following the Barcelona departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and growing speculation about Real Madrid’s possible imminent signing of France attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Below are the best reactions to the Ronaldo to City reports:

Where do you think Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing this season?



Juventus

PSG

Manchester United

Manchester City#SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/rLjQ4iQK8H — OKYERE KWAME TAWIAH (@Phreshyogot) August 25, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man. City



Manchester United fans: 😲 pic.twitter.com/WsC6ki2yRl — Baba Mendez (@isaakmagambo) August 25, 2021

Breaking news: Zebra Fc are in talks with Ronaldo’s manager your goat will soon arrive in Ghana for his medical treatment.😹👍🏼 — B L A C K B O Y (@abdulwaheed0_) August 25, 2021

🟡Cristiano Ronaldo has Scored 783 Goals in His Career.



This means ERling Haaalnd will have to score 48 Goals a year until he is 36 years old to overtake him.



And Kylian Mbappé will have to score 51 Goals a year until he's 36 years to exceed him.



CR7🐐#Ronaldo #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/weIZJI5Lho — Bra Kina (@kinatux) August 25, 2021

Messi went to Ligue 1 and the league dropped from the top 5 leagues in europe Ronaldo went to Italy and the league went up I know my Goat and his effect pic.twitter.com/giUUNFdELE — Chefkizzd21 (@KingsleyEbosel3) August 25, 2021

Finally 🙌🏼 Mpabbe is going to replace Ronaldo at Madrid — BURNERX🧢 (@QuasiBurnerx) August 25, 2021

@ManCity @ManCityMEN please sign Ronaldo at least he will Guarantee you 25-30goals a season and he barely gets injured — albert alfonso Enuson (@ASarcastical) August 25, 2021

Imagine Mbappe goes to Madrid and PSG end up signing Ronaldo and Messi in one transfer window dghhukkkkkkkk !!!!!!! — HAJi UCHIHA (@Ridwanllahh) August 25, 2021

Mbappe seems set to join Real Madrid aged 22 and 8 months old while Ronaldo joined Real Madrid aged 24 and 6 months old 🤔 Mbappe already in the lead 😂 — Mohamed Latiff (@MoeSarLat) August 25, 2021