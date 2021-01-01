PSL

Fan View: Grow some balls, McCarthy! - AmaZulu coach slammed after referee rant

Kiplagat Sang
Benni McCarthy AmaZulu
The retired striker claimed Usuthu did not lose fairly to the Buccaneers and directed his displeasure to the man who was in charge at Orlando Stadium

After AmaZulu went down 1-0 to Orlando Pirates on Thursday, coach Benni McCarthy turned his anger towards referee Siyabulela Qunta, squarely blaming him for the Premier Soccer League loss.

The defeat to the Buccaneers was the second straight one recorded by Usuthu as they failed to pick up at least a point at Orlando Stadium. McCarthy's side remains second on the table with two games to the end of the season, with Mamelodi Sundowns already confirmed as champions.

"We got beaten by the referee, not by Orlando Pirates, listen if I'm under pressure about my job you do anything when your job is hanging by a thread," McCarthy said after the game

"So losing is part of football, I'm not bitter, I can take losing but when you lose in that manner, not against your opponent but the man in the middle, what is this, a joke?

"It's the first time I've seen this referee, how can the league even consider [him for] a game of this magnitude the team that wants to finish second is behind you." 

After slamming Qunta, fans reacted and told the former Bafana Bafana star "to grow some balls" and apologise since Qunta made the right decisions in the game.

Here are some of the reactions after the Pirates vs AmaZulu game:

As some fans condemned McCarthy, Pirates supporters clashed on whether it is time for Josef Zinnbauer to leave his position as the head coach. 

