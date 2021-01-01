Fan View: Grow some balls, McCarthy! - AmaZulu coach slammed after referee rant

The retired striker claimed Usuthu did not lose fairly to the Buccaneers and directed his displeasure to the man who was in charge at Orlando Stadium

After AmaZulu went down 1-0 to Orlando Pirates on Thursday, coach Benni McCarthy turned his anger towards referee Siyabulela Qunta, squarely blaming him for the Premier Soccer League loss.

The defeat to the Buccaneers was the second straight one recorded by Usuthu as they failed to pick up at least a point at Orlando Stadium. McCarthy's side remains second on the table with two games to the end of the season, with Mamelodi Sundowns already confirmed as champions.

"We got beaten by the referee, not by Orlando Pirates, listen if I'm under pressure about my job you do anything when your job is hanging by a thread," McCarthy said after the game.

"So losing is part of football, I'm not bitter, I can take losing but when you lose in that manner, not against your opponent but the man in the middle, what is this, a joke?

"It's the first time I've seen this referee, how can the league even consider [him for] a game of this magnitude the team that wants to finish second is behind you."

Article continues below

After slamming Qunta, fans reacted and told the former Bafana Bafana star "to grow some balls" and apologise since Qunta made the right decisions in the game.

Here are some of the reactions after the Pirates vs AmaZulu game:

Tell Benni to grow some balls. — Ndamulelo 🌍 (@Ndamumakhari) May 27, 2021

Coach Benni haibo that was a foul i hope you will get time to watch a reply Pirates outplays amazulu Fc — wonga mlumiso (@wonga_mlu) May 27, 2021

Football will humble him big time he talks too much he said he won't loose de 4 coming games two down n two to go — Pamboo Lawrence (@pamboo_lawrence) May 27, 2021

Tell that coach of yours that this is a foul. Wa puta daai man pic.twitter.com/0384Gywd2X — Mohlomphehi Ca$hCow (@Gonzosforever) May 27, 2021

As for his comments saying we @orlandopirates bought the ref but his players committed useless fouls. He needs to be fined. pic.twitter.com/TR3uOkimic — sibulelo tsholoba (@sibulelo_STP) May 27, 2021

Hard luck to the boys and I was not happy with our approach today. — MfanaWaKwa-NND (@DalisuZulu_) May 27, 2021

We were out played by our Academy 😂 — Eng Sthe (@sithembiso07) May 27, 2021

Welcome Back Benni — Nerdy (@SouthAfricaKZNN) May 27, 2021

As some fans condemned McCarthy, Pirates supporters clashed on whether it is time for Josef Zinnbauer to leave his position as the head coach.

What did he do today to make you say that? — Simphiwe Nxumalo (@NxumaloNxumzin) May 27, 2021

The coach must go together with his assistant because these two people cost us alot. — THABO MOGALE @RSA RTB NORTH (@ThaboMogaleEFF1) May 27, 2021

For he's won Zinnbauer but this doesn't safe his job — Black power (@PastorBae13) May 27, 2021