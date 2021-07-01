Fan View: 'Give us the league already' - Sancho's imminent Manchester United arrival triggers reactions
It has been nothing but excitement for Manchester United fans after news of the club's reported imminent signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho emerged.
A long-term target, the winger is all but set to move to Old Trafford after United and Dortmund agreed a 73 million ($101m) fee for the England international.
He is expected to soon undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.
United fans have greeted the news with utmost joy, but the mood has not necessarily been by fans of some other clubs; a section of fans believe he will only prove his worth if he can follow in the footsteps of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz who won the Champions League in his first season with The Blues after a similar famous move from German side Bayer Leverkusen last summer.
Below are the best African reactions to Wednesday's development.