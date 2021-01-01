Fan View: Ghana reacts as Akonnor announce 30-man squad for Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire friendlies

Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the squad which is set to face the Atlas Lions and The Elephants

There were certainly a lot of questions as Ghana head coach CK Akonnor announced his squad for upcoming friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

The 30-man Black Stars squad features Ajax and Manchester United target Kamaldeen Sulemana and while Leicester City centre-back makes a return for the first time since 2018.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew have all been recalled.

On the other side, Metz captain John Boye, Celta Vigo centre-back Joseph Aidoo, Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams and Gent winger Osman Bukari have been overlooked.

Calgiari midfielder Alfred Duncan and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru were also missing while Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu continues to make himself unavailable.

Below are some reactions:

Where Mohammed salisu — ProAfricano (@TruLyies) May 12, 2021

Please o is Latif blessing not a ghanaian,the guy is playing 90mins week in week out — Edmund Owusu (@kobbyblinkx) May 12, 2021

Philemon Baffuor and Lomotey... wat are they doin there.... eiii — Eyram Pappy (@Eyram_I_am) May 12, 2021

Super super super fantastic call - up , but i was expecting montari kemaheni the best u-20 left back — Prince merson (@KwadwoB47836857) May 12, 2021

No Hearts of oak player on the 30 Man list. 🥸🥸 — Edmond Copson (@EdmondCopson) May 12, 2021

Why always dropping Jeffrey Schlupp what has he done wrong our current team lack quality this is not time for any call up — The President Son (@frimpong30) May 12, 2021

What does Majeed Ashimeru has to do before he can get called? — Abdul (@_Pomasi) May 12, 2021

Still e go end in tears. Government should invest in all sports na the blackstars deɛ ate y'ani so🙄 — PRINCE (@PrinceSark16) May 12, 2021

You people you are not serious. You choose the very same time for match day kick off to organize Black Stars press conference to announce squad.

You are not serious at all. — Nana Boa-Appiah (@NBA_GH) May 12, 2021

is John Boye retired from the Black Stars cos we see him play almost every week in France 🇫🇷 but no where to be found



☹️☹️☹️☹️ — CONCIOUS JA 🇬🇭⚽️🇬🇭 (@CONCIOUS_JA) May 12, 2021

Bench wormers pɔtɔɔ ah Ghana — Justice Edwin (@JusticeEdwin6) May 12, 2021

Job for the boys call up — Jeed (@Jeed90569774) May 12, 2021