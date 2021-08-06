Fan View: Forget Messi, get Mbule first - Kaizer Chiefs' supporters clash over 'interest' in Argentinian

Amakhosi's reaction to a random tweet regarding the Ballon d'Or winner's Barcelona exit led to a lot of reaction from their adherents

Kaizer Chiefs fans have called on the Premier Soccer League side to forget about interest in Lionel Messi and sign SuperSport United's Sipho Mbule instead.

Chiefs replied with the eyes emoji to the question 'Messi not renewing his contract for Barcelona, which team do you think/hope he is joining?' posed on Twitter and it is the club's reaction that generated a lot of engagement on social media.

A number of the fans reacted by pressuring Amakhosi to sign Mbule, who has been linked with a move to Naturena.

The Argentinian left Camp Nou after the Catalan club was unable to agree to a new deal with their record goal goalscorer.

Messi, a six-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been a free agent since July 1 after his contract had expired on June 30.

He was expected to sign a five-year new deal but with a 50% salary reduction, an offer that could not be met by Barcelona, who cited financial and structural obstacles as reasons as to why they could not offer the new deal.

The multiple La Liga and Champions League winner has spent the entirety of his career at the Catalan club where in 778 games, he managed to score 672 goals since his senior debut 18 years ago.

