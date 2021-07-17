Fan View: First Kudus, now Kamaldeen - How Ghana reacted to Rennes transfer

The teenager's move from Nordsjaelland to the Ligue 1 side sparked a lot of conversation on social media

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was in the headlines on Friday as he sealed a transfer to French side Rennes.

After a fierce battle which also reportedly featured Manchester United, Liverpool, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen, the 19-year-old settled for the Ligue 1 fold, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

He moved from Danish club Nordsjaelland, who brought him from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy in January last year.

Unsurprisingly, the Rennes announcement triggered a lot of reaction on social media.

Below are the best posts:

Kamaldeen and Sancho made similar decisions for their career



Sancho in 2017 was behind Sterling and Sane who played 49/59 games combined



Kamal at Ajax would be behind Antony and club captain Tadic who played 55/67 games combined



Move to clubs where the 1st team path is clear. pic.twitter.com/mLYZW5KNZv — Amankwah (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) July 16, 2021

Great move by Kamaldeen to not move to Ajx but to go to the French League and join a team like Rennes. A lot of game time is on hand and proper structure he will benefit from a lot moving forward — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) July 17, 2021

Kamaldeen made a really good move. Now time to blossom into a butterfly. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) July 17, 2021

Jeremy Doku and Kamaldeen Sulemana...Deadly nimble footed players for Stade Rennes...Can't wait to watch them in the ligue Un🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3sht41RaRq — Richard Kwaku Yeboah (KY)🥁🎙️ (@KYeboah99) July 16, 2021

Kamaldeen, Doku and Camavinga.

@staderennais are doing something right in the Ligue 1. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) July 16, 2021

Jeremy Doku on one wing, Kamaldeen on the other! 🇬🇭 I like the move Rennes…But see why the rich folks for Ghana no like invest in football (or sports in general) because the reward be crazy! House then car them know buy give smallies. — Kwasi (@KwasiGoldman) July 16, 2021

Kamaldeen to Rennes is definitely a fantastic deal. Playing in a league which offers a clear pathway to the bigger clubs in Europe. Him and doku would be a fantastic partnership as well.🔥🔥 — Nathan🇬🇭 (@OsagyefoKwame_) July 16, 2021

🇬🇭 Kamaldeen Sulemana for @FCNordsjaelland.

43 apps

14 goals ⚽

8 assists 🎯.



Stade Rennais is on fire 🔥 with Jeremy Doku on the flanks. pic.twitter.com/1UuCZJuJ2m — Gabby Ofei (@Seven_Gabby) July 16, 2021

Rennes are going to be one of the French teams to watch next season. Doku and Sulemana on either wing is literally take-ons galore 👏🏾 https://t.co/PBavCDpysZ — C (@AFC_Carys) July 17, 2021

I now see why Kamaldeen went to Rennes instead of Ajax. Essien. https://t.co/YluZIfohUD — Destro (@papa_kwadwo) July 17, 2021