Fan View: First Kudus, now Kamaldeen - How Ghana reacted to Rennes transfer
Last Updated
Getty
Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was in the headlines on Friday as he sealed a transfer to French side Rennes.
After a fierce battle which also reportedly featured Manchester United, Liverpool, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen, the 19-year-old settled for the Ligue 1 fold, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.
He moved from Danish club Nordsjaelland, who brought him from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy in January last year.
Editors' Picks
- Caf Champions League: Why Kaizer Chiefs should start Khune vs Al Ahly – Heredia
- Kaizer Chiefs will lose against 'genius' Mosimane's Al Ahly in Caf Champions League final - Khanye
- Africa's greatest teams #1: Al-Ahly
- Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly: Is Caf Champions League final bigger than the Soweto Derby?
Unsurprisingly, the Rennes announcement triggered a lot of reaction on social media.
Below are the best posts: