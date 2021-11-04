Fan View: 'First-grade helicopter football' - Mamelodi Sundowns supporters unconvinced
As Mamelodi Sundowns reasserted their supremacy in the Premier Soccer League with a 1-0 win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, fans reacted by stating that the wins have now become monotonous.
A sublime shot by Peter Shalulile handed Masandawana the victory and they continued to sit at the top with 22 points from eight games. Before the game against Maritzburg United, the Brazilians had won their last five outings.
Although the majority praised the win, some took issue with the manner in which Sundowns pick up their wins as they claimed they have no fluidity in their game.
Other fans felt the remaining PSL teams should organise one team that would face the reigning champions, while others urged that more focus should be placed on the Caf Champions League.
How Twitter reacted after the Sundowns win over Maritzburg United: