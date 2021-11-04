Fan View: 'First-grade helicopter football' - Mamelodi Sundowns supporters unconvinced

As Mamelodi Sundowns reasserted their supremacy in the Premier Soccer League with a 1-0 win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, fans reacted by stating that the wins have now become monotonous.

A sublime shot by Peter Shalulile handed Masandawana the victory and they continued to sit at the top with 22 points from eight games. Before the game against Maritzburg United, the Brazilians had won their last five outings.

Although the majority praised the win, some took issue with the manner in which Sundowns pick up their wins as they claimed they have no fluidity in their game.

Other fans felt the remaining PSL teams should organise one team that would face the reigning champions, while others urged that more focus should be placed on the Caf Champions League.

How Twitter reacted after the Sundowns win over Maritzburg United:

Hai, Watchin Sundowns Playin It's Like Watchin Wits, Baroka, Or Arrows Winnin. No Fluidity, No Shoe Shine, Nothing. We're Playing 1st Grade Helicopter Football. & We're Still Goin To Play This Shit As Long As We Leave Abo Mkhulise, Sirino, Kapinga Out. 💔😩 — Iconic Cure (@YColidiza) November 3, 2021

Sometimes Sundowns wins because they have money, sometimes they use muthi, sometimes they have 57 fan's sometimes they have 135 fan's... It all depends how hurt you are. pic.twitter.com/TxKEdDWfPi — Gabi Sebola 🔞 (@gabi_sebola) November 3, 2021

PSL couches should meet together create one team which would face mamelodi sundowns otherwise we gonna win DSTV premiership — sphiwo (@sphiwo29032907) November 3, 2021

Am I the only one who no longer celebrates Sundowns victories?we win a lot & it’s now boring,can we get CAF please!!! — Fred Gomez (@FredBrito10) November 3, 2021

This team is too well drilled for the PSL. They are well- coached, talented players who look like very good human beings. Big ups to the scouts who spot good players who need a good platform yo be great. — dumi mahalabe (@dumzas) November 3, 2021

Well done boys rap up this league as soon as possible and concentrate on bringing the second horn home pic.twitter.com/PRgoBLCUfb — The Roots (@Mohalejackolobe) November 3, 2021

The way these guys play 🙌🏽😭 — Kycee (@hope_kasawaya) November 3, 2021

Some people will complain about this win LOL Sundowns fans we are too spoilt😁 — sky💛👆 (@sundownsfutbol) November 3, 2021

We are Mamelodi Sundowns, we beat teams for fun and we play in a PSL which we have turned into a farmers League 🕯️💛💛💛👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #Sundowns #DownsLive — W: MTN8 Champions 💛 (@kageso_dejudgeI) November 3, 2021

Unbeaten record is possible this season 🤞 — Enoch (@enoch_jabu) November 3, 2021

What a lacklustre performance!



2 games in a row, we look tired. — Kusta (@bigkoostar) November 3, 2021

Yalls should just focus on Caf....

Phela the league is finished 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — 👑 la Quica (@Kagiso_Bw) November 3, 2021